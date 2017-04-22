Manuja Veerappa



BENGALURU: The Sultan Azlan Shah Cup starting in Malaysia next week will be a test of character for the junior players in the rank and will also offer a fresh challenge to skipper PR Sreejesh.





The goalkeeper, who will lead the side in the six-nation tournament from April 29-May 6, says handling the youngsters will be a key aspect of his game plan as a leader and senior member of the squad.



"I work differently with each player. If I scream at Raghu (VR Raghunath) during a match that pumps him up and he plays better. I can't do that to a junior player. I need to be more intelligent in handling them. There are a couple of players like Gurinder who tells me that if I shout at him he will play well. So it's more important to deal with players differently. For me, it will be a challenge to work on their mentality during the matches," said Sreejesh, who was given the leadership role in the run-up to the Champions Trophy last year.



Sreejesh added that the seniors will have to guide the juniors in handling pressure and emotions. "That comes with experience. They will be in high spirits when we win and a loss can hit them hard. So, we as seniors will have to guide them."



Although India are going into the tournament with three new faces — Gurinder Singh, Sumit and Manpreet — the skipper believes it helps the team's cause that both the senior and junior teams were based out of SAI, South Centre here, over the past couple of years.



"The junior players have been with us for a while and they know the team well now. It will be a good experience for them to play in the international tournament. The efforts should be 100 percent. Rather than thinking about the opponents they should concentrate on giving their best."



Last month, while announcing the team for the tournament, chief coach Roelant Oltmans had revealed that the team will try something new in the season opener.



Concurring with Oltmans, Sreejesh explained, "Like the coach said, we will be trying new things. Sometimes we can go wrong or we can get it right. It's how we execute on that particular day. But we are going with a podium finish as the target."



On playing formidable teams like Australia, the 30-year-old said, "Beating a top-ranked team is not easy. That's where we need to show our improvement. But there are other teams and not just Australia. But we do have some plans for Australia."



Chikte replaces injured Karkera



Young Mumbai goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, who was picked in the team for the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup, has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. His place in the team has been taken by fellow junior Akash Chikte. Confirming the replacement, chief coach Roelant Oltmans said, "Unfortunately, Suraj has been replaced by Akash Chikte because of an ankle injury. He was injured during practice on last Saturday. Doctors have said it's not advisable to play him in the tournament."



The Times of India