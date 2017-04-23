K. Arumugam







Recently, an unwanted public function with a sole aim of cornering publicity was carried out in Bengaluru. The ruse was laying new turf on the Karantaka State Hockey Association grounds where Sub-Junior Nationals will commence from tomorrow.





Surprisingly, the occasion was also used to rename the stadium after one of the greatest sons of India, General Kariappa, India’s first Chief of Army Staff.



However, it is curious for many why all of a sudden a stadium had to be renamed. No solid answers were forthcoming, because there were none.



It is meaningful tradition if any organization or government construct a new stadium and organize a function to open it. Like what the Chhatisgarh government did two years ago.



But in Bengalur, only a new turf was laid out, and a function was organized to open it! Then the state government’s sports wing catches everyone unawares, renames the stadium!!



It is obvious there was no genuine public demand to rename the stadium. For various reasons I discount a stadium need to be named after only players.



Only recently, none other than the Prime Minister of the country told in emphatic manner that public servants (meaning government employees or officials) should not work for self publicity.



In Bengaluru it has happened. One bureaucrat (civil servant) opened the turf and his photographs is flashed in every news outlet.



In India, exceptions apart, Bureaucrats are deadwoods, never help positivity, never bring out schemes with vision which are supposed to be their solemn duties.



On the contrary they have been found to indulge in three things.



Firstly, to undo all the good work done by their immediate predecessor



Secondly, create a pool of chamchhas (Yes men) and live under unending adulation by them.



Lastly, never take action against erring staff under them so as to command their loyalty.



Then there is ubiquitous India ethos of unlimited ego. This is common to anybody who gets chair.



Therefore, am not surprised the Karnataka bureaucrat’s behaviour, even commenting on the status of KSHA benefitting from reflected knowledge of select few.



The problem in India in general is, for every one success you make out of your hard work and dedication, at least two people in the position of power gets against you. Leg pulling,cold war, sadism are thriving sports, one can say. People, who are idle, cannot see someone or organization works and flourish.



KSHA is the lone, functional, profit making State Hockey Association in India. Things have been rendered so difficult that the label SHA is not longer with it.



People are not happy at it. They want to finish it. They cannot see their own mother organization having a club, successful structure, precise administration. Numerous attempts have been made by the influential section of the state to systematically sideline the KSHA.



As an Individual engaged in building institution (NGO), this writer is well aware such jealous people outnumber and outsize true workers and contributors to the game.



However, KSHA survives thanks to a late wisdom of Hockey India.



People should remember one important thing.



Only three SHAs have ground on their own: Nagpur, Bengaluru and Mumbai.



This is a meagre number. Every other state is dependent on State Govt’s infrastructure.



Therefore it is incumbent upon everybody to safeguard the trio from encroachment by, I firmly say, the Sports Departments.



BHA ground is an eye sore for Maharashtra Govt, and is always trying to shift its office to BHA! It never dares to say anything to Mumbai Cricket Association which has another ground next to BHA. Just getting free ticket is sufficient for the bureaucrats there not to open their mouth against MCA, but fiddle with poor BHA.



My last word on what’s happening in Bengaluru is, let the State Govt find a new ground in Benglauru, construct a beautiful stadium and name it after whatever great personality in their mind.



State government bureaucrats need not dabble in state hockey politics, take sides and try to demolish everything historic.



Remember, today’s sports enthusiast bureaucrats will not even come to see the play ground once transferred, and will be messaiah in new department!



And, remember they are transferred quite often, but the damage they do in short spells is enormous.



There was no opening ceremony when turf was laid in KSHA in 1996, 2005 and 2008.



Stick2Hockey.com