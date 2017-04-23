



Bhopal: Trained by the former midfielder of fame Ignace Tirkey, Services clinched the 7th Junior National Championship crown today in Bhopal, defeating Punjab & Sind Bank 4-0 in the thrilling final. The win marks completion of eight days of action packed hockey at the historic Aishbagh Stadium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.





On Friday night, Padamshree Ignace's team, which entered the sub-junior domain for the first time, struggled to beat Patiala before registering comprehensive win in the penalty shoot out to enter the final. Survived in the semis, it came out with full form to defeat the PSB.



Both PSB and Services will now move to Division A for next year.



Hockey Bihar beat Hockey Patiala in a highly entertaining 3rd place game. In a fast paced, high intensity clash, Hockey Bihar were the first to score as Anand Kumar Bara scored in the 22nd minute to give them the lead. Bara added a second to his and the team’s tally four minutes later which took them into half time two goals to the good. Hockey Patiala rallied back after the break, and reduced the deficit via a Karajwinder Singh goal in the 41st minute. However, Hockey Bihar never let them settle into the play though, as they scored a third via Anwarullah Shah in the 58th minute. Karajwinder’s second goal in the 65th minute, raised Hockey Patiala’s prospects of extending the game for a bit, but Hockey Bihar held out defensively to take win and seal third place.



In the final match of the tournament, Services Sports Control Board produced a high quality performance to down Punjab & Sind Bank 4-0 to take the title. The goals for Services started early as Kuldeep stroked the first in the sixth minute to give his team the lead, and eight minutes later, the lead was doubled through Subash Sanga's strike. Punjab & Sind Bank never really recovered from that as Services held on for a deserving victory. Rahul (21’) and H Mani Singh (46’) clinched the third and the fourth goals to secure the title for their team.



Stick2Hockey.com