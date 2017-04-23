KUALA LUMPUR: League champions Sekolah Sukan Tunku Mahkota Ismail (SSTMI) will provide the toughest test for table-toppers Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League today.





The PJ team lead the standing with nine points from three matches.



They had beaten UniKL 2-1, BJSS Juniors 7-1 and AHP-MSP 3-1 and have established themselves as the team to beat.



If they win today, it will give them the edge in the run-up to the title.



Third-placed SSTMI had chalked up two wins and were held 2-2 by BJSS in their second match.



In the shootout BJSS prevailed 6-5 to take the extra point.



Their coach Wan Roslan Wan Abdul Rahman knows that a second draw will be costly.



“At this stage all points count. We are two points behind the leaders and losing three more will be a disaster.



“We know MBPJ will be a handful as they have enough experienced players to trouble any team.



“We have to cut down on the errors and make sure we take our chances well,” he said.



SSTMI started off with a 4-1 win over Politeknik Malaysia and defeated AHP-MSP in the third game 3-1.



BJSS, the defending overall champions, are also hoping to rebound from their 1-2 defeat to Anderson on Friday.



Coach Lukman Yahya said the defeat was expected as their opponents were too strong.



“We just need to learn from it and move forward. Hopefully we’ll regain our winning ways.



“All we can do is to improve and ensure that we are not caught out again,” he said.



The Star of Malaysia