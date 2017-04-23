By Jugjet Singh



ANDERSON Thunderbolts have the players to reach the final in Division One of the Junior Hockey League, provided they also overcome a hectic five-match schedule in 10 days.





The Ipoh boys will play Olak-NurInsafi Sunday at their home-base in Gunung rapat, after which they will travel down south to Bandar Penawar, then Batu Pahat, followed by matches in Kuala Lumpur and them back to Malacca -- all inside 10 days.



Even though the JHL is almost into the middle stage, Anderson has only played one match against Overall champions BJSS Thunderbolts which they won 2-1.



"Two of my players went for the Asian Schools tournament in India and so our fixtures were all delayed. The players showed great form in the match and I believe we can play in the final this season, but provided we overcome a lethargic five match tour of Malaysia in 10 days," said Anderson coach Nizam Hashim.



RESULTS -- Women: Group A: SSTMI 4 CBN Hockey Club 1, USM Juniors 0 MSN Kedah 4, Sabah SS 0 KL Wipers 0 (Sabah win shoot-out 3-2); Group B: Uniten-KPT 3 SMKGR 1, Johor Juniors 0 USM 3.



SUNDAY -- Division One: PJCC Tigers v SSTMI Thunderbolts (PJCC< 6pm), Anderson Thunderbolts v Olak-NurInsafi (Gunung Rapat, 5pm), BJSS Thunderbolts v BJSS Juniors (KLHA, 5pm), Johor Juniors v MSP Thunderbolts (Batu Pahat, 5pm), Politeknik Malaysia v UniKL Young Guns (Bukit Serindit, 5pm).



Division Two: Group B: Anderson PHA v MISCF-UFL (Gunung Rapat, 3pm), MCKK v Felda Juniors (Azlan Shah, 5pm); Group C: SSTMI Juniors v Johor Baru HA (SSTMI, 5pm), Datuk Taha v MBMB Warriors (Zaaba, 5pm), Bentara Luar v Young Hurricanes (Batu Pahat, 3pm).



Jugjet's World of Field Hockey