Hectic five matches in 10 days for Anderson
By Jugjet Singh
ANDERSON Thunderbolts have the players to reach the final in Division One of the Junior Hockey League, provided they also overcome a hectic five-match schedule in 10 days.
The Ipoh boys will play Olak-NurInsafi Sunday at their home-base in Gunung rapat, after which they will travel down south to Bandar Penawar, then Batu Pahat, followed by matches in Kuala Lumpur and them back to Malacca -- all inside 10 days.
Even though the JHL is almost into the middle stage, Anderson has only played one match against Overall champions BJSS Thunderbolts which they won 2-1.
"Two of my players went for the Asian Schools tournament in India and so our fixtures were all delayed. The players showed great form in the match and I believe we can play in the final this season, but provided we overcome a lethargic five match tour of Malaysia in 10 days," said Anderson coach Nizam Hashim.
RESULTS -- Women: Group A: SSTMI 4 CBN Hockey Club 1, USM Juniors 0 MSN Kedah 4, Sabah SS 0 KL Wipers 0 (Sabah win shoot-out 3-2); Group B: Uniten-KPT 3 SMKGR 1, Johor Juniors 0 USM 3.
SUNDAY -- Division One: PJCC Tigers v SSTMI Thunderbolts (PJCC< 6pm), Anderson Thunderbolts v Olak-NurInsafi (Gunung Rapat, 5pm), BJSS Thunderbolts v BJSS Juniors (KLHA, 5pm), Johor Juniors v MSP Thunderbolts (Batu Pahat, 5pm), Politeknik Malaysia v UniKL Young Guns (Bukit Serindit, 5pm).
Division Two: Group B: Anderson PHA v MISCF-UFL (Gunung Rapat, 3pm), MCKK v Felda Juniors (Azlan Shah, 5pm); Group C: SSTMI Juniors v Johor Baru HA (SSTMI, 5pm), Datuk Taha v MBMB Warriors (Zaaba, 5pm), Bentara Luar v Young Hurricanes (Batu Pahat, 3pm).
