Pak Jrs Brush Aside South Australia 3-0

Published on Sunday, 23 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 27
In their fourth match of the Australia's National Junior Hockey Championships, Pakistan juniors easily defeated South Australia 3-0.



Pakistan led 1-0 at the half time. Afraz Khan, who had a brace in the last game, continued his rich vein of form and opened the account in the 16th minute via a field attempt.

It stayed 1-0 at the half time.

In the second half, Rizwan Ali (penalty corner) & Shahzaib Khan were the scorers.

With 9 points (3 wins & 1 defeat), Pakistan stand second in their pool, three points ahead of the third placed Queensland.

PHF Media release

