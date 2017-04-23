In their fourth match of the Australia's National Junior Hockey Championships, Pakistan juniors easily defeated South Australia 3-0.





Pakistan led 1-0 at the half time. Afraz Khan, who had a brace in the last game, continued his rich vein of form and opened the account in the 16th minute via a field attempt.



It stayed 1-0 at the half time.



In the second half, Rizwan Ali (penalty corner) & Shahzaib Khan were the scorers.



With 9 points (3 wins & 1 defeat), Pakistan stand second in their pool, three points ahead of the third placed Queensland.



PHF Media release