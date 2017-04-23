Former hockey champions hammer helpless Parklands 6-1



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Hockey men premier Police vs green Sharks. Kenya Police player Felic Okoth(l) fights for the ball as Green Sharks player Leon Magomere when they played Men Premier League at City Park. Police scored 1-0. ON 09/04/2017 PHOTO; JENIPHER WACHIE



Former Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Kenya Police yesterday hammered Parklands 6-1 in a match played at City Park Stadium.





The victory saw Police who last won the league title in 2013 remain unbeaten.



Police who are seeking to end a three-year trophy drought have been impressive this season and are yet to drop a point. Police captain Oliver Echenje said that based on this season’s format of play only winning most matches will help them reclaim their title.



“Our aim is to recapture the league title and this can only be done by winning and earning more points than our opponents. Unlike last year when we were eliminated in the playoffs, points will count this time round,” Echenje said.



Police were undoubtedly the better side as they controlled the game from the onset.



Nonetheless their attempts to get early goals were met with resilience from Parklands captain Fredrick Okeyo who stood firm in goal in place of regular keeper Farhad Shire.



Okeyo did well until the 22nd minute when Amos Barkibir breached him to break the deadlock. Shire replaced Okeyo in the 24th minute and five minutes later Brian Saina converted corner to give Police a 2-0 lead at the break.



On resumption, Allan Odongo converted a penalty corner to pull one back for Parklands in the 32nd minute.



The second half was one-sided as Police breached Parklands defence at will.



Samson Kibirir, Robert Masibo, Moses Cheplaiti and James all scored a goal each for Police in the third and fourth quarters.



In another Premier League encounter, Chris Muchwanju scored a brace to give Greensharks a 2-1 win over Kenya College of Accountancy University (KCAU). Muchwanju struck twice in the first half to give favourites Sharks the much needed victory.



Coming from a 3-3 draw against Chase Sailors last weekend, Sharks had desire for victory written all over their faces. They began their hunt for goals with earnest charging deep into KCAU’s territory. Five minutes into played heir efforts paid off as Muchwanju send the ball home past KCAU goalkeeper Collins Odongo.



Not ready to go down without a fight KCAU began their hunt for an equalizer with urgency. Ken Gachara final got it right restoring parity in the 12th minute. However, Sharks did not leave anything to chance and three minutes later Muchwanju scored the winning goal.



