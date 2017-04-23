By BRIAN YONGA





Kenya Police players celebrate a goal during their Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) men's Premier League match against Parklands Club at City Park Stadium on April 22, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police maintained their perfect start to the season after thrashing Parklands Club 6-1 in a Kenya Hockey Union men's Premier League match at City Park Stadium on Saturday.





Earlier on at the same venue, Greensharks edged out Kenya College of Accountancy of University (KCA-U) 2-1 in a closely contested match.



In a dominant attacking display, the law enforcers tore apart the Parklands defence in the seven-goal thriller to maintain top spot in the standings with 12 points.



Police assistant coach Patrick Mugambi lauded his charges and urged them not to rest on their laurels as the season gathers momentum.



"We were ruthless in attack and did not give them room to settle. All our departments were on top. If we can keep getting such results, we will be among the title contenders," Mugambi told Sunday Nation Sport.



Police, who are looking to reclaim the title they last won in 2013, failed to breach their opponents in the opening quarter.



However, things turned at the start of the second quarter when they got a breakthrough in the 22nd minute when winger Amos Barkibirir fired in a brilliant field goal past Parklands keeper Farhad Shire.



The goal saw Police launch more attacks in a bid to extend their lead and were rewarded seven minutes later when skipper Oliver Echenje's pin-point short corner was converted by Brian Saina.



ODONGO SCORES



Parklands improved in the third quarter and pulled a goal back through Allan Odongo who sounded the board with Police keeper Martin Agesa stranded.

Police regained their two-goal advantage in the 36th minute as a well worked move was finished off by Samson Kibiriri.



The onslaught continued three minutes later as defender Robert Masibo got his name on the score sheet with a ferocious shot that left Shire beaten.



Two more goals followed before fulltime with Moses Cheplaiti and James Munyi piling more misery on under-fire Parklands coach Kamal Singh, whose side have just one point from their opening four matches.



"We gave them too much respect and got punished for our lapses. We have to respond in the next match," Parklands assistant coach Victor Webo said.



The Greensharks versus KCA-U saw all goals scored in the opening quarter. Sharks goal poacher Chris Muchwanju fired his side ahead in the fifth minute through a field goal. The students were levell on 12 minutes after Ken Gachara was at hand to poke home the ball.



Muchwanju had the last laugh as he scored what would be the winning goal three minutes later.



