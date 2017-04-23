Dane Lett scored for Dalefield.



Close results were the order of the day in both the Wellington men's and women's hockey competitions, with most of the seven games at the New Zealand National Hockey Stadium tightly contested.





Defending men's champions Dalefield were held to their third successive draw with Northern United scoring after the final hooter to make it 1-1.



Following an even first half Dalefield began to dominate and captain Dane Lett scored with a powerful drag flick.



Northern earned a last minute penalty corner and Brad Cosgrove's powerful flick was only partially stopped by Dalefield goalkeeper John Forsyth.



Four goals in five minutes marked Hutt's 2-2 draw with Harbour City. Jack Ryder put Hutt ahead at the end of the third quarter then Harbour scored twice in two minutes at the start of the fourth, through Josh Symonds and Rajan Dahya.



Almost immediately Scott Barnett equalised for Hutt and they had the better of the final 10 minutes but could not crack Harbour's defence.



Naenae beat Karori 5-3 in an entertaining game to record their first win of the season. Naenae scored early through Ben Egerton, and clung to a 2-1 lead at the break.



A penalty stroke converted by Naenae's Tom Pavitt early in the second half proved crucial and Brandon Jury then put Naenae 4-1 up. Ciaran Sim pulled one back for Karori and a late goal to each side saw Naenae's advantage maintained.



In the women's competition Harbour City went to the top of the table despite being slightly under strength. They were two goals up against Karori in the first quarter, then conceded two themselves to be level at half time. A third quarter strike to Ruby Logan was enough for a 3-2 win.



Victoria's good start to the season continued with a 1-1 draw against highly rated Eastern Hutt.



After a scoreless first hour Vic's Emily Wallace hammered home a rebound from goalie Tae Samuel's pads. Two minutes later Eastern's Alice Trail scored in similar fashion at the other end to complete the scoring.



Kapiti twice came from a goal down to beat Indians 3-2 and secure their first win of the season.



Indians went ahead after 10 minutes then Kapiti levelled from a penalty corner. The pattern was repeated in the second quarter with the sides level at halftime. Michelle Mitchell's goal shortly after the break gave Kapiti the lead for the first time and they were able to hang on to it.



Two goals in the last five minutes helped Dalefield to a 4-0 win against hard-working Toa. It was 25 minutes before centre-half Katherine van Woerkom scored with a reverse stick shot, then Brigette Mossman netted from a penalty corner. A penalty stroke to van Woerkom and a final flourish from Jenna Anderson boosted the margin.



Results



Men



Dalefield 1 (Dane Lett) Northern United 1 (Brad Cosgrove) HT 0-0



Harbour City 2 (Josh Symonds, Rajan Dahya) Hutt 2 (Jack Ryder, Scott Barnett) HT 0-0



Naenae 5 (Cam Ellis 2, Ben Egerton, Tom Pavitt, Brandon Jury) Karori 3 (Mitch Bradley, Ciaran Sim, Erik Poulsen) HT 2-1



The Indians v Victoria game was deferred.



Women



Dalefield 4 (Katherine van Woerkom 2, Brigette Mossman, Jenna Anderson) Toa 0 HT 1-0



Harbour City 3 (Charlotte Eastman, Rebecca Symes, Ruby Logan) Karori 2 (Emma Brazil, Jess McFadyen) HT 2-2



Victoria 1 (Emily Wallace) Eastern Hutt 1 (Alice Trail) HT 0-0



Kapiti 3 (Emma Aitken, Emily Periam, Michelle Mitchell) Indians 2 (Jigna Chhika, Latisha Patel) HT 2-2



Points after three rounds



Men



Victoria 8*, Hutt 5, Harbour City 5, Northern United 4, Naenae 3, Dalefield 3, Indians 3*, Karori 0



(* game in hand)



Women



Harbour City 10, Victoria 7, Dalefield 6, Eastern Hutt 4, Kapiti 3, Karori 3, Toa 3, Indians 0



