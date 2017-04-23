

Kelburne Mens' Champions 2017



The old adage is that it is never over until the fat lady sings - how true as Grange lost the Scottish men`s National League 1 title with a 3-2 reversal at home against Western Wildcats, Bromac Kelburne took full advantage with a 2-0 win over Edinburgh University to take the crown. No such problems for Edinburgh University in the women`s league, they retained their title with a 6-1 win over Watsonians.





Grange`s demise was certainly unexpected as the Wildcats had an up and down season, but two penalty corner strikes by Adam McKenzie set the scene for the unexpected. A further open play strike by Roshan Anderson after the break set the seal on a shock result.



While Grange were the losers, Wildcats' big victory confirmed their fourth place position in the table and a shot at the European play-offs against Kelburne.







Kelburne then faced Edinburgh University with the chance to gain their 13th title, and in a first half of few chances it was left to a penalty corner strike by Ben Peterson that gave the Paisley side a single goal lead at the interval.



The second half was a mirror of the first, but Kelburne’s retention of the title was confirmed by a cross from Lee Morton that was turned into his own net by an Edinburgh defender.



The students had their chances to rescue the game at penalty corners, but a triple save by Kelburne goalkeeper Rory Kerr kept the scoresheet blank. It was then confirmed that Kelburne were crowned champions in a sensational turn of events on the final day of the league season.







Uddingston missed out on the chance to finish in the top four after going down 3-2 to already relegated Gordonians.



Hillhead and Clydesdale both missed the chance to escape from the relegation play-offs by drawing 1-1, Danny Cain scored in the first half for the visitors while Graeme Campbell levelled for the home side after the interval.



Watsonians’ escape route was also closed when they went down 4-0 to third placed Grove Menzieshill. For the Taysiders Paul Martin scored twice and Cameron Golden and Hamish Galt got the others.



Dundee Wanderers gained the automatic promotion spot back into the first division in some style, they defeated bottom side Dundee University 11-0, Elliot Sandison scored four and there were doubles for both Bobby Ralph and Fergus Sandison.





Edin Uni Womens' Champions 2017



Edinburgh University retained the women`s National League 1 title after defeating Watsonians 6-1, they finished three points ahead of Milne Craig Clydesdale Western.



Scotland striker Amy Brodie was top scorer with a hat-trick while the other goals came from Becky Merchant, Zara Malseed and Kirsty Abraham. It was a sensational performance to round-off another successful season for the students.







Western moved into second spot with a 4-2 win over rivals Grove Menzieshill, Lucy Lanigan scored twice for the Glasgow club while former Western player Nicola Skrastin replied for the Taysiders.



In the second half Western moved into a 4-1 lead through a snap shot by Lexi Sabatelli and then Fiona Bruce added another from the spot. With four minutes to go Louise Carroll pulled one back for Grove menzieshill, but by that time it was far too late.



Wildcats consolidated fourth spot with a 2-1 win over Hillhead, Kaz Cuthbert and Heather Aitken were on target for the home side.



Dundee Wanderers moved above Watsonians into fifth place after seeing off Kelburne 4-2, there were two goals for Charlotte Watson while Emily Dark and Ruth Blaikie got the others.



Photos by Duncan Gray and Mark Pugh



Scottish Hockey Union media release