

Buckingham v Brooklands Play-Offs 2017



Buckingham secured a 1-0 victory against Brooklands Poynton in the second round of the Investec Women’s Hockey League Play-Offs. The only goal of the game came from Katrina Nicholson, 10 minutes from time, in a cagey encounter. Both teams were in need of a win to keep promotion hopes alive, but it was Buckingham who nicked the three points.





The first half was a tight affair with few goal scoring opportunities created by either side. Buckingham dominated possession and looked most likely to score, coming closest from a penalty corner. Zoe Shipperley’s straight strike was comfortably saved by the pads of Maud Lelkens though.



Brooklands Poyton’s defence held firm with Ellen Lockhart and Kate Harris making some crucial tackles and their interceptions were able to set up counter attacks. The side from Manchester earned their first penalty corner just before half time but Tor Hughes’ strike rattled the woodwork and the score remained 0-0.



The defenders continued to come out on top in the second half, despite both teams having three penalty corners each in the space of six minutes. It was Buckingham who were finally able to break the deadlock in the 60th minute through Katrina Nicholson. The West Conference winners pressurised Brookland’s into conceding possession at the back and Nicholson was able to pounce on the ball and convert through the legs of Lelkens.



Despite Brookland’s best efforts to steal a late equaliser, they couldn’t get past Ella Jackson in the Buckingham goal and the final score stood at 1-0.



Buckingham 1 (0)

Katrina Nicholson, 60 (FG)



Brooklands Poynton 0 (0)





Bowdon Celebrate League Finals 2017



Bowdon Hightown have secured top flight status next season after beating Wimbledon 3-2 in an enthralling encounter. At the start of the day, the sides were level on three points having both won 2-1 in their opening fixtures of the Investec Women’s Hockey League Play-Offs. It was the side from Manchester who came out on top though at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Bowdon Hightown had the opportunity to take an early lead from the spot after a penalty stroke was awarded. Michelle Liptrot stepped up but was denied by a diving Rose Thomas in the Wimbledon goal. It wasn’t long before the Bowdon number nine had her goal though as she opened the scoring with a strike from a penalty corner in the 19th minute.



Wimbledon immediately forced two penalty corners from the re-start and were back on level terms within three minutes. England and Great Britain international Crista Cullen netted, firing a drag flick low into the bottom corner. In an end to end encounter, Jimmy McKenna’s side restored their lead in the 25th minute through Charlene Mason. A cross from the right was deflected on to the post by Emma McCabe before Mason reacted quickest to scramble over the line.



Bowdon Hightown made it 3-1 early in the second half when Sian French’s sweep from a penalty corner was deflected into the net by a diving Natalie Wray. Wimbledon again looked to bounce back immediately and continued to threaten from penalty corners. The battle between Cullen and Caroline Evans ensued with the goalkeeper saving with her glove. The rebound fell to injector Nikki Lloyd but she was unable to convert.



The Manchester outfit almost put the game out of Wimbledon’s reach in the 55th minute when Wray connected with Lily Wolstenholme’s cross from the left, but her effort flashed just wide of the post. Wimbledon managed to pull a goal back when Tamsyn Naylor lifted a reverse stick strike over Evans three minutes from time to set up an exciting finish. It was too little too late for the West Conference winners though and the final score remained 3-2.



Wimbledon 2 (1)

Crista Cullen, 22 (PC)

Tamsyn Naylor, 67 (FG)



Bowdon Hightown 3 (2)

Michelle Liptrot, 19 (PC)

Charlene Mason, 25 (FG)

Nat Wray, 38 (PC)



On Sunday 23 April, the final round of fixtures will be played in the Investec Women's Hockey League Play-Offs. Bowdon Hightown will be hoping to make it three wins from three against Brooklands Poynton whilst Buckingham and Wimbledon will be battling it out to secure top flight status.



Sunday tickets are avaliable on the gate, priced £8 and £26 adults with 7 games of top class hockey on the schedule!



Team, P, W, D, L, GD, Pts

Bowdon Hightown, 2, 2, 0, 0, 2, 6

Wimbledon, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3

Buckingham, 2, 1, 0, 1, 0, 3

Brooklands Poynton, 2, 0, 0, 2, -2, 0



England Hockey Board Media release