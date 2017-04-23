

Canterbury score League Finals 2017



A late Harry Roberts strike snatched a draw for Canterbury and strengthened their bid to secure Premier Division Hockey next season. With just two minutes to go Roberts found room in the Team Bath circle and unleashed a power reverse strike to level in their Men’s League Play-Off fixture at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Earlier Roberts had given Canterbury the lead before goals from John Jackson and Oliver Stone had put Bath into a 2-1 second half lead.





The opening exchanges were understandably cagey with so much riding on the fixture for both sides and the first effort on goal opened the scoring as Roberts slammed home on the reverse.



Shortly before the break Team Bath were level through Jackson whose goal bound shot deflected high into the air and over the back-peddling goalkeeper.



Five minutes into the second half and Team Bath were ahead through Stone who collected in the Canterbury circle and lifted high into the top left corner.



The Premier Division side pushed hard for an equaliser and when Roberts hit the bar it looked like it wouldn’t be their day, but he kept his composure when the ball fell his way once more and finished with aplomb, sparking wild scenes.



Bath created a golden chance to take all three points with seconds to go but were thwarted by the Stubbings in the Canterbury net.



Canterbury 2 (1)

Harry Roberts, 16, 68 (FG, FG)



Team Bath Buccaneers 2 (1)

John Jackson, 31 (FG)

Ben Stone, 44 (FG)





Sevenoaks secure promotion League FInals 2017



Sevenoaks struck with just two minutes to go as they beat Durham University 3-2 to secure promotion to the Men’s Premier League. David Smith was the hero for Sevenoaks whose reversed stick finish put his side ahead in the dying moments to send their travelling fans wild. Durham had worked their way into a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes to go after goals from Charlie Stubbings and Tom Graham but Sevenoaks comeback would later break Durham hearts.



The opening exchanges were fiercely contested with the sides largely cancelling each other out until Durham edged ahead through Stubbings, who finished strongly into an open goal.



Sevenoaks rallied after the break and were soon level as Duncan Parnis converted a penalty corner in the 44th minute. However, Durham replied with an incredible solo goal from Tom Graham. The Durham man collected the ball in his own half before slaloming between four Canterbury defenders and coolly finishing past Richard Potton in the Sevenoaks goal.



But it was to be Sevenoaks who ended the game strongest and made their pressure tell. After moving the ball quickly down the right channel possession eventually fell to Smith who took his time before making no mistake with his effort to seal the win and promotion for Sevenoaks.



Durham University 2 (1)

Charlie Stubbings, 21 (FG)

Tom Graham, 49 (FG)



Sevenoaks 3 (0)

Duncan Parnis, 44 (PC)

Andrew Ross, 63 (PC)

David Smith, 69 (FG)



The final round of Men's Hockey League Ply-Off fixtures will be played tomorrow with Canterbury and Team Bath Buccaneers still in contention for Premier Division status next season.



Sunday tickets are avaliable on the gate, priced £8 and £26 adults with 7 games of top class hockey on the schedule!



England Hockey Board Media release