

Beckie Middleton League Finals 2017



Surbiton kept alive their dreams of winning the league for a fourth consecutive season alive after they beat University of Birmingham 3-1 in the first Investec Women’s Hockey League Semi Final.





Anna Toman thought she’d given University of Birmingham the lead in the tenth minute, smashing a fierce shot past Louisa Bray, but the goal was ruled out. Surbiton soon started to apply their own pressure, forcing a number of penalty corners. On the third attempt Giselle Ansley got the better of Kath Sommerville, firing a drag flick in off the right post to net her 16th of the season.



University of Birmingham caught Surbiton out on the counter at the start of the second quarter and equalised through Erica Sanders. Phil Gooderham’s side broke from the back, with the ball finding Lydia Macdonell in the circle. The number 19 kept her composure and held the ball up before slipping to Sanders to fire home. Moments later Surbiton’s lead was restored through a fantastic individual goal and took the score to 2-1 heading into half time. Beckie Middleton carved her way through the middle of the pitch, beating a number of players before smashing the ball into the roof of the net past a helpless Sommerville.



Hannah Martin added to Surbiton’s lead in the 43rd minute, showing off some slick stick skills in the circle. The midfielder weaved her way past three defenders before applying the finish from eight yards out. University of Birmingham, in need of the next goal, came close from a penalty corner but some brave defending resulted in a goal line clearance. With seven minutes to go they resorted to a kicking back but despite their best efforts, were unable to break down a resolute Surbiton defence.



Surbiton 3 (1)

Giselle Ansley, 13 (PC)

Beckie Middleton, 24 (FG)

Hannah Martin, 43 (FG)



University of Birmingham 1 (1)

Erica Sanders, 21 (FG)



Sunday tickets are avaliable on the gate, priced £8 and £26 adults with 7 games of top class hockey on the schedule!



England Hockey Board Media release