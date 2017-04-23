

Holcombe's women team celebrate



Holcombe came from behind with two goals in two minutes to see off East Grinstead and make the final of the Investec Women's Hockey League.





It was a very close affair throughout, with no quarter asked or given.



Bridget Blackwood opened the scoring with a cracking finish after seven minutes, and she came closest to the game's goal just before half time, smashing narrowly over with another great strike.



Into the second half, two goals in two minutes turned the game on its head, first Emily Beeney touching home at the back post after a Quanita Bobbs drive.



Moments later, Leah Wilkinson got a decisive touch on a penalty corner to move the game in Holcombe's favour.



East Grinstead pushed valiantly for an equaliser, and had a penalty corner in the dying moments but Holcombe stood firm to make Sunday's final against Surbiton.



With 23 shots, 42 circle entries and 8 penalty corners it was a cracking advert for the Investec Women's Hockey League, and Sunday's final is bound to be one to remember.



Holcombe 2

Beeney 40 (FG)

Wilkinson 41 (PC)



East Grinstead 1

Blackwood (FG)



Sunday tickets are avaliable on the gate, priced £8 and £26 adults with 7 games of top class hockey on the schedule!



England Hockey Board Media release