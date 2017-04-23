

Surbiton's men celebrate



Surbiton are through to the men's final after a pulsating five-goal thriller against Holcombe.





Surbiton dominated from the off and were unfortunate not to take the lead inside the first quarter. England and Great Britain goalkeeper George Pinner had to be at his very best to deny Richard Hildreth and David Goodfield in quick succession.



The league’s top scorer Alan Forsyth had two further sights at goal but narrowly missed with his efforts as the first quarter ended goalless.



Holcombe made an instant impact on the second quarter as Sam Ward finished beautifully into the bottom corner but they were pegged back immediately.



Arjun Drayton-Chana carried the ball from half way to the base line on his own before a fine cut back found Forsyth who beat Pinner with a rasping shot.



And the drama continued into the second half, with William Marshall turning home from a penalty corner.



Pinner then made two more cracking saves, but he couldn’t prevent David Goodfield’s superb finish from making it 3-1.



Holcombe were not easily beaten though, and Ward got a second in the final minutes to set up a grandstand finish. Holcombe went to a kicking back, and had to keep out a penalty corner without a goalkeeper!



They then thought they had their own penalty corner with 1.1seconds to go, only for the decision to be reversed as Surbiton gamely held on for victory.



Surbiton 3

Forsyth 24 (FG), Marshall 34 (PC), Goodfield 50 (FG)



Holcombe 2

Ward 22 (FG), 54 (PC)



Surbiton will play holders Wimbledon on Sunday at 1:45pm, tickets available on the day. Tickets are avaliable on the gate, priced £8 and £26 adults with 7 games of top class hockey on the schedule!



England Hockey Board Media release