

Simon Mantell scores, League Finals 2017



Wimbledon progressed to the Men’s Hockey League Final after a battling 2-1 win over Hampstead and Westminster in their semi-final at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.





First half goals from Simon Mantell and Borja Llorens put Wimbledon into a deserved lead before Richard Alexander’s stunning strike gave Hampstead late hope. However the Euro Hockey League semi-finalists held their nerve to book their place in Sunday’s final.



Half way through the first quarter it was Wimbledon who edged ahead converting their first penalty corner of the game. A straight strike from Simon Mantell at the top of the circle was too hot for the Hampstead goalkeeper as it squeezed into the bottom corner.



Hampstead settled into the game in the second period but couldn’t capitalise on their increased possession. They were made to pay for this just before half time, Wimbledon again were at their clinical best as Llorens fired home form a penalty corner.



A flurry of yellow and green cards made for a very scrappy third quarter as both sides struggled to keep eleven players on the pitch.



Just two minutes into the final quarter Hampstead grabbed themselves a lifeline. Richard Alexander was released down the left channel before unleashing a fierce reverse stick strike from a tight angle which flew high into the net.



Wimbledon went closest to scoring the next goal and despite substituting their goalkeeper for a kicking back in the closing minutes Hampstead were unable to grab an equaliser.



Wimbledon 2 (2)

Simon Mantell, 9 (PC)

Borja Llorens, 21 (PC)



Hampstead & Westminster 1 (0)

Richard Alexander, 47 (FG)



Sunday tickets are avaliable on the gate, priced £8 and £26 adults with 7 games of top class hockey on the schedule!



England Hockey Board Media release