

Women's player of the season 2017, Giselle Ansley



Investec Women’s Hockey League



Semi-Finals

Surbiton are still on course for their fourth consecutive title having beaten University of Birmingham 3-1. Holcombe will be their opponents in tomorrow’s Investec Women’s Hockey League Final after they edged past East Grinstead 2-1. Ahead of the fixture, Giselle Ansley collected her Player of the Season award, as voted for by her peers.





Play-Offs

Bowdon Hightown secured top flight status for another season after they beat Wimbledon 3-2 in an end to end encounter. Buckingham won 1-0 against Brooklands Poynton in the first fixture of the day. The winner takes it all in tomorrow’s Play-Off fixture between Wimbledon and Buckingham, with the result influencing who has the final place in the Investec Women’s Hockey League for the 2017/18 season.



Men’s Hockey League





Player of the season - men, Alan Forsyth



Semi-Finals

Wimbledon will be playing for their third consecutive title in tomorrow’s Final after they beat Hampstead and Westminster 2-1. They will take on Surbiton who beat Holcombe 3-2 in an action packed thriller. Surbiton’s Alan Forsyth picked up his Player of the Season award, as voted for by his peers, before the match.



Play-Offs

Sevenoaks will be playing Premier Division hockey next season after three second half goals sealed a 3-2 victory for them over Durham University. Team Bath Buccaneers promotion hopes were hindered after Canterbury nicked a last minute equaliser in a 2-2 draw. In order to go up, Team Bath Buccaneers must win and hope that other results go in their favour.



England Hockey Board Media release