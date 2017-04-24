KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) showed they are serious contenders for the Malaysian Junior Hockey League’s (MJHL) Division One crown.





Yesterday, they stunned defending champions SSTMI Thunderbolt 3-2 at the MBPJ Stadium to stretch their lead in the 10-team league to three points. MBPJ are unbeaten in four matches, garnering the maximum 12 points.



Mohamad Syabil Aizam, Mohamed Syafiq Izzudin Ibrahim and Mohamed Nur Asyraf Ishak were the scorers for MBPJ while SSTMI replied through Syed Mohamad Syakir Syed Cholan and Mohamed Fitri Khairul Ariffin.



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) wasted a great chance to keep pace with MBPJ as they went down 3-2 to lowly Politeknik Malaysia at the MBMB Hockey Stadium in Malacca.



Mohamad Adam Zikri (45th), Mohamed Asyraf Idris (48th) and Mohamad Sufian Marsom (52nd) netted for Politeknik Malaysia.



UniKL replied through Mohamed Hilmi Zulkepli (10th) and Mohamed Shahzariq Haikal (49th).



The university side remain second on nine points, but they had already played six matches.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj was unamused after the match and blasted his players after their third loss of the season.



“The players did not play to instructions. We were leading 1-0 but conceded two goals when our opponents were playing with 10 players.



“Our players need to learn that hockey is a team sport.



“We were not focused and over-confidence also brought our own downfall,” said Arulselvaraj.



