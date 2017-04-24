Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side

MBPJ show their pedigree by beating champs SSTMI

Published on Monday, 24 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments

KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) showed they are serious contenders for the Malaysian Junior Hockey League’s (MJHL) Division One crown.



Yesterday, they stunned defending champions SSTMI Thunderbolt 3-2 at the MBPJ Stadium to stretch their lead in the 10-team league to three points. MBPJ are unbeaten in four matches, garnering the maximum 12 points.

Mohamad Syabil Aizam, Mohamed Syafiq Izzudin Ibrahim and Mohamed Nur Asyraf Ishak were the scorers for MBPJ while SSTMI replied through Syed Mohamad Syakir Syed Cholan and Mohamed Fitri Khairul Ariffin.

Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) wasted a great chance to keep pace with MBPJ as they went down 3-2 to lowly Politeknik Malaysia at the MBMB Hockey Stadium in Malacca.

Mohamad Adam Zikri (45th), Mohamed Asyraf Idris (48th) and Mohamad Sufian Marsom (52nd) netted for Politeknik Malaysia.

UniKL replied through Mohamed Hilmi Zulkepli (10th) and Mohamed Shahzariq Haikal (49th).

The university side remain second on nine points, but they had already played six matches.

UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj was unamused after the match and blasted his players after their third loss of the season.

“The players did not play to instructions. We were leading 1-0 but conceded two goals when our opponents were playing with 10 players.

“Our players need to learn that hockey is a team sport.

“We were not focused and over-confidence also brought our own downfall,” said Arulselvaraj.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.