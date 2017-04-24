By BRIAN YONGA





Vikings goalkeeper Winnie Kiprop (left) tries to make a save from from Audrey Omaido of Telkom Orange (right) during their Kenya Hockey Union Premier League match at City Park Stadium on April 23, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU



Champions Telkom Orange on Sunday maintained their unbeaten run this season with a 5-0 win over Vikings in a Kenya Hockey Union women’s Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





The win was Orange’s fifth in as many matches and extended their lead at the top of the table to 15 points, nine more than their nearest challengers.



Goals from Kenya internationals Audrey Omaido, Maureen Okumu, Jane Ofula and Rachel Ousa set the 19-time champions on the path to another comfortable win.



Last season’s top scorer Jackline Mwangi was also on target in the lopsided encounter.



Orange assistant coach Josephine Ataro was left purring after the result sounding a warning to her team’s opponents.



“Another match, another five-star performance. We have managed to keep another clean sheet and I think if we keep playing like this we will be champions again,” Ataro told Nation Sport yesterday.



Telkom Orange needed only four minutes to take the lead as Omaido poked the ball home as the champions showed their class.



Orange missed two more chances before they doubled their lead as Okumu reacted first to Mwangi’s saved shot.



Vikings were struggling to get a grip on the game with Lillian Aura and Ousa controlling the midfield. The duo combined to set up the third setting up Ofula who chipped the ball past Vikings keeper Winnie Kiprop.



Vikings had a rare chance at the start of the third quarter but Susan Muchai was wasteful with only Orange keeper Ruth Njoki.



They were made to rue the miss as Orange scored two more goals to secure the comfortable win.



Daily Nation