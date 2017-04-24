K Kumaraswamy



Railways Sports Promotion Board beat Association of Indian Universities 6-1 in a Pool A match in the A Division of the Hockey India 7th Senior Women National Championships in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday.





Railways opened the scoring via Neha in the fourth minute. India international Anuradha Devi Thokchom doubled the lead in the sixth minute with a well taken goal before Neha added to her tally in the 49th minute.



Jyoti scored for Universities in the 60th minute.



Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Hockey Unit of Tamilnadu 11-0 in their Pool C encounter. Karishma Singh (14', 39', 40', 45', 59') scored an incredible five goals in the rout. Sadhna Sengar bagged a brace (30', 47') in Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's win.



In Pool C's second game of the day, Hockey Patiala beat Uttar Pradesh Hockey 2-0 in a tough encounter.



After a goalless first half, Teena converted a penalty corner to give Patiala the lead six minutes into the second half.



They held on to that slender lead for the rest of the quarter, and added one more to their tally in the 55th minute through Pushpa Rani to take the three points.



In Pool B, Hockey Punjab beat Chhattisgarh Hockey 4-0. Ramandeep Kaur (19', 20') and Anu Bala (37', 48') both scored a brace, in the match to give Hockey Punjab the three points, and their second win on the trot in the tournament.



Hockey Jharkhand beat Assam Hockey 9-0. Sangita Kumari scored five goals (16', 19', 24', 39', 48') and Deepika Soreng (30', 57') scored a brace to give them the victory.



Hockey Bhopal and Hockey Maharashtra played out a highly entertaining game in Pool D, Hockey Bhopal edging it 2-1.



The Times of India