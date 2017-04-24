Rohtak: Punjab registered their second win on the trot, hammering Chhattisgarh 4-0 in the Pool B match on Day 4 of the senior women’s hockey National Championships (Division A) here today.





Ramandeep Kaur scored two goals in two minutes to give Punjab a two-goal advantage by the 20th minute. Anu Bala (37th and 48th minutes) also got a brace as Punjab eased to a win.



In Pool C, Hockey Patiala beat Uttar Pradesh 2-0. It took till six minutes into the second half for Hockey Patiala to find the breakthrough. Teena converted a penalty corner. They held on to that slender lead till the 55th minute, when Pushpa Rani added the second goal.



In other matches, Railway Sports Promotion Board beat Association of Indian Universities 6-1, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Tamil Nadu 11-0, Jharkhand beat Assam 9-0, Hockey Bhopal beat Maharashtra 2-1.



Services beat PSB in final



Bhopal: Services Sports Control Board won the junior men’s hockey National Championship (Division B) on Saturday. Services Sports Control Board thrashed Punjab & Sind Bank 4-0 to take the title.



In Division A matches on Sunday, SAI beat Chandigarh 5-1, while Haryana beat Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 5-0.



