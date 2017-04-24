Women’s EY Provincial finals round-robin



Trinity battled their way through to promotion to the EY Hockey League as they topped the Provincial Round-Robin series at Grange Road, leaping over Lurgan with a 2-0 win over Old Alex in the final game of the competition.





Indeed, it all came down to the last game with Lurgan, Old Alex and Trinity all in the mix. The Ulster champions, Lurgan, had held the advantage overnight following back to back wins over Greenfields (3-0) and Trinity in a 3-2 success, Sarah McClure’s hat trick of corner goals giving them a big advantage.



But they were pegged back by UCC on Sunday morning 1-1 with Claire O’Sullivan’s goal cancelling out Carly Johnston’s opening effort. Indeed, it might have been worse for Robbie McMinn’s side as Louise Egan was clean through on Susie Taylor with minutes to go but spurned the last ditch chance, meaning UCC had to settle for a draw which ended their hopes.



They had earlier drawn 0-0 with Old Alex and were edged out 1-0 by Trinity. The Cork side completed their weekend with a 3-1 win over Greenfields to end on five points. Galway’s Greenfields finished in fifth place with four losses.



Old Alex added a 2-0 win over the Connacht champions on day one to put them in the frame and they followed up with a feisty 1-1 draw with Lurgan. Sylvia O’Mahoney gave Alex an early lead but Johnston – with her second goal of the day – levelled at 1-1 and while Alex finished strong, they had to settle for a draw.



The result meant Lurgan had to wait to see how the last matches panned out with the outside chance – if Alex were to beat Trinity 5-3 – of a shoot-out to decide their final placing. A win for Trinity would have seen them top the group while Alex required a three-goal success against the students.



As it happened, Trinity were too strong as they produced a dominant performance with Ellie Noone netting twice. The first came from a messy penalty corner before half-time as the ball broke to the right of the circle where the Galway native thumped home.



Her side continued to press on, pushing for more goals as the tie progressed with Niamh Sweeney going close. The clinching goal came with 10 minutes to go as Jenny Long fired a reverse at goal that hit Leah Lenehan on the thigh in line with goal. Umpire Ali Keogh played a good advantage and Noone picked up the pieces to slot home.



They duly lasted out the last ten minutes without too much fuss to land the victory they needed to top the group. They go automatically up while Lurgan are destined for a promotion/relegation decider with Belfast Harlequins next weekend at Grange Road.







Saturday: Trinity 1 (N Sweeney) UCC 0; Lurgan 3 (C McCann 2, T McIlwaine) Greenfields 0; Old Alex 0 UCC 0; Lurgan 3 (S McClure 3) Trinity 2 (A Long, L McCollum); Old Alex 2 (F Bradish, A Barton) Greenfields 0



Sunday: UCC 1 (C O’Sullivan) Lurgan 1 (C Johnston); Trinity 3 (N Sweeney, A Long, J Long) Greenfields 0; Old Alex 1 (S O’Mahoney) Lurgan 1 (C Johnston); UCC 3 (C Sexton, C Moloney, K Harvey) Greenfields 1 (A O’Hara); Trinity 2 (E Noone 2) Old Alex 0



Standings: 1. Trinity 9pts (+5) 2. Lurgan 8pts (+4) 3. Old Alex 5pts (0) 4. UCC 5pts (+1) 5. Greenfields 0pts (-10)



Annadale 3 (F Gibson, C Getty, O Brown) Cookstown 1 (R Millar)



A Peter Caruth-inspired Annadale will return to the men’s EY Hockey League for the 2017/18 as they swept to a 3-1 win over Cookstown in the EY Provincial Playoffs final at Grange Road.



The Olympian – and player-coach – was at the heart of the Carryduff side’s impressive win over their Ulster rivals who had edged them out of top spot in their regional league in the regular season.



Dale had swept through Saturday’s semi-finals with a 5-0 win over Bandon while Cookstown had a much tougher date against Corinthian, eventually prevailing 1-0 thanks to a Mark Crooks goal.



In the final, the opening phases were end-to-end with chances a plenty. Dale keeper Johnny Moore was required to keep out two big early chances for Cookstown while his counterpart Tobi Depperman did well to palm away Caruth’s looping deflection.



Three Annadale corners also went unconverted before they eventually took the lead in the 31st minute. Caruth was at the heart of it, getting to the baseline where he flicked into the faceguard of Depperman.



His save bounced up and with another poke of a stick, fell to Fergus Gibson who volleyed in from close range for 1-0.Three minutes later, Craig Getty made it 2-0 as Calum Robson played a clever diagonal pass out to Caruth on the right wing and he arrowed a cross into the centre which Getty met perfectly.



Cookstown got back into the tie early in the second half when Ryan Millar was let through one-on-one with Moore. He smartly dummied the goalkeeper before finishing calmly from the right of the circle with a push.



But the game was won once and for all in the 48th minute when Oli Brown was picked out at the back post to turn in a thunderous crash ball from Peter Bland from left to right.



From there, Greg Allen clipped a corner shot wide in the moments after the goal but, after that, they struggled to create any chances of note as Annadale were content to sit deep and defend in numbers, holding out for the victory.



They go automatically up, replacing Instonians in the EY Hockey League, while Cookstown must travel to Dublin again next Sunday to face UCD in a repeat of last year’s promotion-relegation battle.







EY Provincial Playoffs, semi-finals: Cookstown 1 (M Crooks) Corinthian 0; Annadale 5 (C Getty, M Crookshanks, A McAllister, P Caruth, B Wallace)



Final: Annadale 3 (F Gibson, C Getty, O Brown) Cookstown 1 (R Millar)



