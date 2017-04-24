



Banbridge claimed the Irish EY Hockey League laurels as they held off Three Rock Rovers with a big win over Railway Union to land the title on goal difference on a dramatic final day of the regular season.





It means that they will return to the Euro Hockey League next season as one of Ireland's representatives with the second side to be decided next week at the end of season Champions Trophy event.



Going into the final tie, Bann were level with Rovers on points but had six goals on goal difference in the tank. But any thoughts that it would be an easy buffer were quickly put to the test with news that Rovers had gone 3-0 up on Instonians in the first eight minutes of their tie.



Bann, though, were in high-scoring form too with Fraser Mills netting two first half goals in addition to a penalty stroke for Matthew Bell before half-time. By that stage, Rovers had gone 6-0 up on Inst with Luke Madeley on course for a hat trick, halving their deficit.



And the gap was down to two goals on goal difference by the end of the third quarter with Rovers 8-0 up and Bann 5-1 to the good against Railway as phones were frantically checked for updates from either end of the M1.



Nerves were eased, though, when Ross Beattie added a sixth Bann goal while William Robinson fired in a consolation goal for Inst against Rovers that all but swung the balance Bann’s way.



They closed out their 6-1 win with Rovers’ 9-1 result proving three shy in a thrilling end to a cracking campaign with precious little between the top two. Banbridge earn a return trip to the Euro Hockey League as a result.



Euro Hockey League media release