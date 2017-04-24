

Canterbury celebrate League Finals 2017



With Sevenoaks already promoted, Canterbury were in need of a draw in their final Men's Hockey League Play-Off match to retain their top flight status. They comfortably ran out 7-3 winners against their local rivals to ensure the Kent Derby becomes a permanent fixture for the 2017/18 season.





With 21 minutes on the clock, Canterbury broke the deadlock with Sam Barrett's tidy finish, striking low past Dan Curley in the Sevenoaks net. The opening goal was a huge boost to Canterbury and of course allowed them to settle into the game more.



They further stretched their lead in the last few minutes of the half, Will Heywood smacking home an excellent finish from the left after being played in on the counter-attack. Pinching the ball in midfield, Canterbury broke with real aplomb and the celebrations after the second goal showed the potential importance of the strike.



Sevenoaks were not to be written off, and before the interval Chris Barker touched home a penalty corner to halve the deficit.But right on the whistle, Canterbury had a penalty of their own and made it count in fine fashion, Tom Bean lashing home high into the net.



Into the second half, Bean once again converted from a corner to create a three-goal lead, only for Sevenoak's Duncan Parnish to fire home smartly and make it 4-2 on 47 minutes.



When Sam Barrett tidily made it 5-2 with 14 minutes to go, the game was well and truly over as a contest. Then Hamish Roberts added a sixth and Canterbury were running riot. Parnish then turned home a Sevenoaks corner to score the ninth goal of the afternoon, and the tenth went to 'Bury's Bean as he completed his hat trick from penalty corners.



Sevenoaks 3 (1)

Chris Barker, 34 (PC)

Duncan Parnis, 47, 62 (FG, PC)



Canterbury 7 (3)

Sam Barrett, 21, 56 (FG, FG)

Will Heywood, 31 (FG)

Tom Bean, 35, 45, 67 (PC, PC, PC)

Hamish Roberts, 58 (FG)





Bath v Durham League Finals 2017



Two goals in two minutes saw Durham University fight back to draw their final Men's Hockey League Play-Off game with Team Bath Buccaneers. Samad Suleman’s quick-fire brace helped Durham restore parity after Bath had worked their way into a 3-1 lead. Earlier Will Hewer and Harry Skinner had twice put Bath ahead either side of Rory Patterson’s strike before Oli Stone extended the lead.



Bath were quickest out of the blocks and caught Durham cold when Hewer flicked calmly home from close range after just four minutes. Durham though did respond before half time through captain Patterson who struck with an impressive reverse stick strike.



Once again Bath flew out of the traps after the break and were soon back in front thanks to a clever deflected goal from Skinner. Their lead was soon doubled as Matthew Boote broke down the right and his pinpoint cross was turned in by Stone.



However the game was far from over as Durham’s attacking trio of Suleman, Tom Graham and Charlie Stubbings turned on the style. The three combined in a flowing move to give their side hope and almost straight from the restart completed the trick to level the game in spectacular style.



Both sides pushed to try and grab a winner and the best chance fell to Bath who broke with just seconds remaining. Stone couldn’t make the desired connection though at the back post as the final hooter sounded.



Team Bath Buccaneers 3 (1)

Will Hewer, 4 (FG)

Harry Skinner, 40 (FG)

Ben Stone, 48 (FG)



Durham University 3 (1)

Rory Patterson, 22 (PC)

Samad Suleman, 50, 51 (FG, FG)



Men's Hockey League Play-Offs - Final standings



Team, P, W, D, L, F, A, GD, Pts

Canterbury, 3, 2, 1, 0, 13, 6, +7, 7

Sevenoaks, 3, 2, 0, 1, 9, 11, -2, 6

Team Bath Bucaneers, 3, 0, 2, 1, 7, 8, -1, 2

Durham University, 3, 0, 1, 2, 6, 10, -4, 1



England Hockey Board Media release