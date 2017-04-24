

Giselle Ansley and Georgie Twigg League Finals 2017



Surbiton secured their fourth straight Investec Women’s Premier Division title with a 3-1 victory over Holcombe. Goals from Giselle Ansley and Rebecca Middleton put Surbiton into a 2-0 lead before Ellie Watton’s strike threatened a Holcombe comeback heading into the final quarter. However Surbiton pulled further ahead in the closing stages through Naomi Evans’ clever deflected goal which put the result beyond doubt.





It was a memorable day for the London club whose men were also victorious in their final securing a special league double. The opening quarter was a tense affair with both sides largely cancelling each other out. Defences held firm restricting their opposite numbers to a handful of half-chances.



It was Surbiton captain Sarah Haycroft who carved out the best chance just before the break, her quick thinking bought her time to release a shot but Grace Lawes was equal to it in the Holcombe goal.



Surbiton then began to take a hold of the game putting pressure on Holcombe and soon took the lead. Five minutes before the break Giselle Ansley broke the deadlock as she converted the first penalty corner of the game with aplomb.



Minutes after the restart Surbiton extended their lead from another penalty corner fired firmly at goal by Hollie Webb. Holcombe though responded instantly through Ellie Watton from a corner of their own.



Holcombe started the final quarter the stronger of the two sides but it was Surbiton who grabbed a crucial third goal when Naomi Evans deflected home. Jenna Woolven’s went close to putting the game beyond all doubt but her strike was well dealt with by Lawes before Surbiton safely saw out the remaining minutes to secure the title.



Surbiton 3 (1)

Giselle Ansley, 26 (PC)

Rebecca Middleton, 32 (PC)

Naomi Evans, 52 (FG)



Holcombe 1 (0)

Eleanor Watton, 38 (PC)



England Hockey Board Media release