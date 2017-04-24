



Holcombe celebrate League Finals 2017



Holcombe secured third place in the Men's Hockey League, beating Hampstead and Westminster 7-3 in an action packed game.





Robert Field opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a goal from open play for Holcombe but soon Hampstead were awarded a penalty stroke which Kwame Browne cooly slotted away to draw things level at the end of the first quarter.



Holcombes second goal was a great team effort; Dan Fox flung himself over the halfway line to knock the ball into Ian Lewers who drove down the right into the circle. He taped it to Nick Bandurak who pivoted on the spot to lift the ball over the keeper and into the goal.



Hampstead were fighting hard and forced George Pinner to make some crucial saves. James Steadman furthered Holcombe's lead after some nice work by Barry Middleton along the base line. On the 28th minute Middleton got on the score sheet after beating the keeper and lifting the ball in the net. A penalty stroke was awarded to Holcombe after Sam Ward was knocked down in the circle and Lewers calmly lifted it in to the top corner to give Holcombe a 5-1 lead at half time.



In the second half Field bagged his second of the game to increase Holcombe's lead to 6-1. In the final quarter Bandurak scored his second, swiftly after Hampstead fought back with two goals. The first came from Richard Alexander followed by a superbly executed goal for Rupert Shipperley to leave the final score standing at 7-3.



Hampstead and Westminster 3 (1)

Kwan Browne, 8 (PS)

Richard Alexander, 55 (FG)

Rupert Shipperley, 60 (FG)



Holcombe 7 (5)

Robert Field, 6, 40 (FG, FG)

Nick Bandurak, 17, 53 (FG, PC)

James Stedman, 24 (FG)

Barry Middleton, 28 (FG)

Iain Lewers, 30 (PS)



England Hockey Board Media release