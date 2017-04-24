Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Five-test series looming for Black Sticks women

Published on Monday, 24 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 40
New Zealand celebrate a goal by Samantha Harrison. Photo / Photosport

The women's Black Sticks are to play a five-test series against 12th-ranked India in Auckland and Hamilton next month.



The first three matches, on May 14, 16 and 17, are at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe with the last two, on May 19 and 20 at Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.

The last time fifth-ranked New Zealand played India was at the International Open in Darwin last May, when they won 4-1. India are coming off winning the World League round two event in Canada. New Zealand's squad will be named next week.

Meanwhile the men's Black Sticks have taken a serious thumping from hosts Malaysia in the first of two internationals in Kuala Lumpur leading up to the Azlan Shah tournament in Ipoh.

The 14th-ranked Malaysians beat world No 8 New Zealand 8-2 with New Zealand's
goals coming from a George Muir field goal on halftime and Sam Lane early in the fourth quarter.

The teams are meeting in a second international late tonight.

The New Zealand Herald

