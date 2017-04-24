Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

Home series against India looms for Black Sticks women

Published on Monday, 24 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 28
View Comments


The Black Sticks women will take on India next month in a five match home series. PHOTOSPORT

The Black Sticks women will take on world No 12 India in a five test series in Auckland and Hamilton next month.



The first three matches will be played on May 14, 16 and 17 at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe, before tests on May 19 and 20 at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.

New Zealand last played India at the International Hockey Open in Darwin in May last year, where the Black Sticks came away with a 4-1 result.

The Kiwis, coached by Mark Hager, are ranked fifth in the world while India are 12th, but come into the series fresh from winning the FIH World League round two event in Canada.

A Black Sticks squad to compete at the series will be announced next week.

Stuff

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.