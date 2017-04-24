

The Black Sticks women will take on world No 12 India in a five test series in Auckland and Hamilton next month.





The first three matches will be played on May 14, 16 and 17 at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe, before tests on May 19 and 20 at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.



New Zealand last played India at the International Hockey Open in Darwin in May last year, where the Black Sticks came away with a 4-1 result.



The Kiwis, coached by Mark Hager, are ranked fifth in the world while India are 12th, but come into the series fresh from winning the FIH World League round two event in Canada.



A Black Sticks squad to compete at the series will be announced next week.



Stuff