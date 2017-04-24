

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Vantage Black Sticks Women have been confirmed for a five test series against India in Auckland and Hamilton next month.





The first three matches will be played on 14th, 16th and 17th May at Rosa Birch Park in Pukekohe before tests on 19th and 20th May at the Gallagher Hockey Centre in Hamilton.



New Zealand last played India at the International Hockey Open in Darwin in May last year, where the Black Sticks came away with a 4-1 result.



The Kiwis, coached by Mark Hager, are currently ranked fifth in the world while India are 12th but come into the series fresh from winning the FIH World League Round 2 event in Canada.



Presale tickets for all five games will be on sale from 10am this Wednesday through the Black Sticks website (www.blacksticks.co.nz)



A Vantage Black Sticks team to compete at the series will be announced next week.



MATCH SCHEDULE



Rosa Birch Park, Pukekohe

Sunday 14th May, 3pm

Tuesday 16th May, 7pm

Wednesday 17th May, 7pm



Gallagher Hockey Centre, Hamilton

Friday 19th May, 2pm

Saturday 20th May, 2pm



Hockey New Zealand Media release