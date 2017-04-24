

Photo: www.photosport.nz



The Vantage Black Sticks Men have suffered a heavy 8-2 defeat from hosts Malaysia in the first of two warm up games ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.





Played in hot conditions, the Kiwis were not able to fire against the Malaysians who scored four goals in each half.



New Zealand’s two goals came from a George Muir field goal right on halftime and Sam Lane’s consolation strike in the 48th minute.



North Harbour defender Cory Bennett notched up his 50th test during the match.



The Vantage Black Sticks play Malaysia again this evening before their opening game at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against Australia at 10pm this Saturday.



All New Zealand games will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 2: (George Muir, Sam Lane)

MALAYSIA 8: (Aiman Nik Rosemi 3, Razie Rahim, Ramadan Rosli, Faizal Saari, Haziq Samsul, Najmi Jazlan)

Halftime: Malaysia 4-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release