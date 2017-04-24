Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Mazon

Black Sticks take heavy defeat from Malaysia

Published on Monday, 24 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments


Photo: www.photosport.nz

The Vantage Black Sticks Men have suffered a heavy 8-2 defeat from hosts Malaysia in the first of two warm up games ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup.



Played in hot conditions, the Kiwis were not able to fire against the Malaysians who scored four goals in each half.

New Zealand’s two goals came from a George Muir field goal right on halftime and Sam Lane’s consolation strike in the 48th minute.

North Harbour defender Cory Bennett notched up his 50th test during the match.

The Vantage Black Sticks play Malaysia again this evening before their opening game at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against Australia at 10pm this Saturday.

All New Zealand games will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.

CLICK HERE for more on the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 2: (George Muir, Sam Lane)
MALAYSIA 8: (Aiman Nik Rosemi 3, Razie Rahim, Ramadan Rosli, Faizal Saari, Haziq Samsul, Najmi Jazlan)
Halftime: Malaysia 4-1

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.