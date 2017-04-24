Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Malaysia hammer New Zealand 8-2

Published on Monday, 24 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 41
By Jugjet Singh

MALAYSIA hammered New Zealand 8-2 in the First Test at the Tun Razak Stadium Sunday, leading towards the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh next weekend.



The hosts will be up against Australia, Great Britain, India, Japan and New Zealand in the Azlan Shah Cup on April 29-May 6.

The Malaysian goals were scored by Nik Aiman Rosemi (third, 42nd, 49th), Razie Rahim (sixth), Ramadan Rosli (29th), Faizal Shaari (29th), Haziq Samsul (37th), Najmi Jazlan (45th),

George Muir (seventh) and Dominic Newman (48th) scored for New Zealand.

The Second Test will be held Monday at 6pm, at the same venue.

Jugjet's World of Field Hockey

