By Mike Haymonds



SURBITON made history, being the first club to win both men’s and women’s titles in the same year at the League Championships play-offs since they were introduced in 2009/10.





The women were champions for the fourth successive time by beating Holcombe 3-1 while the men beat reigning champions and this season’s league winners Wimbledon, coming from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 and then triumph 3-2 in the subsequent shoot-out to take their first championship crown. Both earned their berths at next season’s European Club tournaments with beaten finalists Wimbledon and Holcombe also qualifying.



Surbiton’s women were always in command in the Investec final, with Rio Olympic gold medallists Giselle Ansley and Hollie Webb sinking penalty corners and Aussie Naomi Evans ending Holcombe’s hopes of a revival after an Ellie Watton corner strike.



Surbiton’s rise to domestic dominance began when they won the South Premier in 2004/05, 10 divisions below their present level.



The men’s final was a compelling drama with Wimbledon’s Phil Ball and Rio Olympians Henry Weir and Simon Mantell giving them a three-goal lead after 50 minutes. But Surbiton surged back with strikes from Scot Alan Forsyth and a brace from Wales international Gareth Furlong, all from penalty corners, in a seven-minute spell bringing them level.



In the shoot-out Forsyth and Luke Noblett for Surbiton and Phil Roper and Mantell for Wimbledon were on target but Ball failed and David Beckett beat goalkeeper James Bailey to clinch Surbiton’s historic victory.



A third-place match was played to find a possible third English qualifier for Europe next year if Wimbledon’s progress to the Final Four in this season’s competition justifies it. Holcombe beat Hampstead & Westminster 7-3 and must wait until early June to await their fate.



Fieldhockey.com