



Bob de Voogd, the poster boy for the EHL, said he loved being the face of the KO16, helping to promote the event at his home club in Eindhoven last week.





It included a series of “Bob on Tour” videos where he took on rivals in golfing challenges, linked up with G-hockey Bulls and gave away a number of EHL competition prizes among other adventures.



And he brought the same beaming smile from those video clips to the field as he helped HC Oranje-Rood beat AH&BC Amsterdam in the KO16 and Atletic Terrassa in the KO8.



“I really enjoyed it,” he told the EHL website. “Dutch television said it that we all played with smiles on our faces. That’s what its all about it. I am happy we won; maybe I should have scored some more goals but it is incredible what we, as a club, did.”



He missed out on the man of the match award against Atletic with commentators Nick Irvine and Simon Mason choosing to go with Jelle Galema, both nominated for the honour, after de Voogd missed a late chance after a fine game.



“That’s fine,” he laughed. “We won so that’s all that is important. For the first 15 minutes against Amsterdam was the worst we played this season and we abrely touched the ball. After that, we played very well, winning against Amsterdam with a good first step. Against Atletic, the score could have been four or five nil rather than two but we were always in control.”



Looking forward to the FINAL4, his side will play the English regular season champions.



“Wimbledon have a strong team and don’t make many mistakes. I watched their games and they have strong players and a strong collective. For us, it will be hard to play against but we have lots of quality players. So if we bring our best hockey, we should be able to get a good result but its going to be a big fight again.”



As for whether he will miss being the poster boy and being Bob on Tour, he said that there were ups and downs in terms of the pressure: “The week before, I was really unsure.



“A lot of people came to me for tickets and so on so I had to shut down my phone and focus on just playing hockey.



“But, for me, I love playing this kind of big games. I don’t think about the pressure anymore; it’s just fun. Always when there is a big crowd of people, we play well and I enjoy it – that’s why we play, the connection with the crowd, sometimes having a joke with the crowd! It’s what it is all about!”



Euro Hockey League media release