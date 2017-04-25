



Felix Denayer said his KHC Dragons side had to show major patience before eventually breaking down Racing Club de France in their KO8 tie to earn the much-coveted home date for the FINAL4.





They found the Parisians a tough nut to crack for 21 minutes before a Thomas Briels goal opened the floodgates, scoring four times in eight minutes.



Dragons ended up winning 5-1 and captain Denayer said he was satisfied with his team’s work.



“We knew we had to be patient with the French,” he told the Hockey Belgium website. “Friday against Racing Club de Bruxelles, we were a little tense, too.



“We knew this would be the most complicated step in the KO16. We were not actually on the field. We were not calm enough but, in the quarter-final, we played an excellent quarter of an hour and that was enough."



Those results mean that Dragons will play hosts to the FINAL4 party, the first time this stage of the competition will come to Belgium.



Their Mansion in Brasschaat, just north of Antwerp, will welcome crowds of up to 5,000 on June 3 and 4. Dragons won their national title last year on home turf and Denayer says that the d-Side fans can propel them to even greater glory.



“It's something we all dream of; battling in the FINAL4 is already incredible in itself. We are delighted that the atmosphere will be in our favour in Brasschaat.



“Obviously, there are a lot of expectations and we have already twice won the bronze medal and silver once. We will target gold.



“It would be even better to do it at home and be the first Belgian club to win the EHL. The motivation is there and we will work very hard to achieve this goal."



Before that, Dragons will aim to win their third Belgian title in succession. They topped the regular season table despite a surprise 2-2 draw with basement side Wellington last Sunday.



They will be joined in the playoffs by Herakles, Racing and the Waterloo Ducks with the hope of ultimate glory on May 21 in Leuven.



“I do not know if we are the big favorites for the title. The Belgian competition has reached an exceptional level. We are perhaps the most experienced and the most regular side remaining but, in the key moments, it is the details that make the difference.



“Clearly, we want to win another title and we dream of the double along with the EHL.”



Euro Hockey League media release