KUALA LUMPUR: Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) are beginning to feel the pressure of being the Malaysian Junior Hockey League’s (MJHL) Division One leaders.





But they are ready for the battle and see a good chance of finishing in the top four and even go for the title.



MBPJ lead the 10-team league with the maximum 12 points after four matches. Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are second on nine points but they have played six matches. BJSS Thunderbolt, also on four matches, are third on eight points.



Said MBPJ coach Mohamed Harfizi Baharom: “All the teams are now trying to beat us as they need to topple us to be champions.



“When we started, there was no pressure. We just set a top-four target after failing to make the knockout stage last season.



“But things have changed. The players have shown they have what it takes to win matches. Yes, it is still early in the league but our confidence is high and we plan to make the most of it.”



MBPJ kicked off the season with a 2-1 win over UniKL. They then hammered BJSS Juniors 7-0 and edged AHP-MSP Thunderbolt 3-1 and SSTMI Thunderbolt 3-2.



MBPJ are one of the MJHL regulars and were overall champions in 2003. This season, they only retained three – goalkeeper Mohamed Raziq Rahman, Mohamed Faisol Rozihan and Zafri Afiq Nor Azlan – from last year’s squad.



“I’m sure many are surprised with our good run and that we’re leading the pack. At the start of the season, the attention was on the four Thunderbolt teams. But we have beaten two so far ... I don’t want the players to be complacent at this stage,” said Harfizi.



MBPJ are looking to get more points on board this week when they face sixth-placed Olak Nurinsafi on Friday and fourth-placed SMKDBL Johor Juniors on Sunday.



“We can win these two matches, but we cannot take them for granted. The good thing this year is that we have our own pitch and can conduct longer training sessions. This is one of the reasons for our fine form.”.



There are three matches today with BJSS having a chance to move up a rung to second if they beat second-from-bottom AHP-MSP-Thunderbolt at the KL Hockey Stadium.



The Star of Malaysia