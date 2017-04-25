Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Big wins for AIU, Chattisgarh

NEW DELHI: Jyoti Gupta and Narinder Kaur's triple strikes helped Association of Indian Universities beat Hockey Karnataka 8-1 in Pool A match of the 7th senior national women's hockey championship in Rohtak on Monday. In a Pool B match, Chhattisgarh Hockey swamped Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd 9-0. In Pool C, Hockey Madhya Pradesh beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Shivani Singh scored a hat-trick for the winners in the 6-0 rout.



Riding on four goals from Shilkanand Lakra, Steel Plant Sports Board beat Mumbai Hockey Association Ltd 9-0 in the 7th Junior national hockey championship 2017 (men) in Bhopal on Monday. In a Pool B match, Hockey Maharashtra beat Hockey Himachal 9-4 in a goal fest.

The Times of India

