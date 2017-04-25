South African Inter-Provincial Men's and Women's Tournament
Results and Pool standings from Day 1
2017 Inter-Provincial Mens A
|SOUTHERN GAUTENG - FREE STATE
|Pool A
|11 - 1
|NORTHERN BLUES - WITSIES
|Pool B
|3 - 0
|WEST PROVINCE - EAST PROVINCE
|Pool A
|0 - 0
|SPAR KZN - WP PENS
|Pool B
|5 - 0
Pool A
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Southern Gauteng
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|3
|Western Province
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Eastern Province
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Free State
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-10
|0
Pool B
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|KZN Raiders
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Northern Blues
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Witsies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|WP Pens
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|0
2017 Inter-Provincial Mens B
|NORTH WEST - NORTHERN DAISIES
|Pool B
|3 - 1
|SACD - MPUMALANGA
|Pool B
|3 - 2
|KZN MYNAHS - SG NUGGETS
|Pool A
|3 - 3
|EASTERN GAUTENG - BORDER
|Pool A
|3 - 9
Pool A
|Border
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|3
|6
|3
|KZN Mynahs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|SG Nuggets
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Eastern Gauteng
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9
|-6
|0
Pool B
|North West
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|SACD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Mpumalanga
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|Northern Daisies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
2017 Inter-Provincial Womens A
|SOUTHERN GAUTENG - WP PENS
|Pool B
|3 - 1
|NORTHERN BLUES - FREE STATE
|Pool A
|3 - 0
|SPAR KZN - WITSIES
|Pool B
|6 - 0
|NORTHWEST - WEST PROVINCE
|Pool A
|0 - 4
Pool A
|Western Province
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|Northern Blues
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|Free State
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|North West
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Spar KZN
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|3
|Southern Gauteng
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|WP Pens
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|Withies
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
2017 Inter-Provincial Womens B
|KZN MYNAHS - EAST PROVINCE
|Pool A
|2 - 1
|SG NUGGETS - BORDER
|Pool B
|4 - 7
|MPUMALANGA - SACD B
|Pool B
|7 - 0
|SACD A - DASIES
|Pool A
|0 - 4
Pool A
|Northern Daisies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|KZN Mynahs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Eastern Province
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|SACD A
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
Pool B
|Mpumalanga
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|3
|Border
|1
|1
|0
|0
|7
|4
|3
|3
|SG Nuggets
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|0
|SACD B
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|-7
|0
Fieldhockey.com