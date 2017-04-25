Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South African Inter-Provincial Men's and Women's Tournament

Published on Tuesday, 25 April 2017 10:00
Results and Pool standings from Day 1



2017 Inter-Provincial Mens A

SOUTHERN GAUTENG - FREE STATE Pool A 11 - 1
NORTHERN BLUES - WITSIES Pool B 3 - 0
WEST PROVINCE - EAST PROVINCE Pool A 0 - 0
SPAR KZN - WP PENS Pool B 5 - 0

Pool A

Team GP W D L GD P
Southern Gauteng 1 1 0 0 10 3
Western Province 1 0 1 0 0 1
Eastern Province 1 0 1 0 0 1
Free State 1 0 0 1 -10 0

Pool B

Team GP W D L GD P
KZN Raiders 1 1 0 0 5 3
Northern Blues 1 1 0 0 3 3
Witsies 1 0 0 1 -3 0
WP Pens 1 0 0 1 -5 0

2017 Inter-Provincial Mens B

NORTH WEST - NORTHERN DAISIES Pool B 3 - 1
SACD - MPUMALANGA Pool B 3 - 2
KZN MYNAHS - SG NUGGETS Pool A 3 - 3
EASTERN GAUTENG - BORDER Pool A 3 - 9

Pool A

Border 1 1 0 0 9 3 6 3
KZN Mynahs 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
SG Nuggets 1 0 1 0 3 3 0 1
Eastern Gauteng 1 0 0 1 3 9 -6 0

Pool B

North West 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
SACD 1 1 0 0 3 2 1 3
Mpumalanga 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0
Northern Daisies 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0

2017 Inter-Provincial Womens A

SOUTHERN GAUTENG - WP PENS Pool B 3 - 1
NORTHERN BLUES - FREE STATE Pool A 3 - 0
SPAR KZN - WITSIES Pool B 6 - 0
NORTHWEST - WEST PROVINCE Pool A 0 - 4

Pool A

Western Province 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3
Northern Blues 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3
Free State 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0
North West 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Pool B

Spar KZN 1 1 0 0 6 0 6 3
Southern Gauteng 1 1 0 0 3 1 2 3
WP Pens 1 0 0 1 1 3 -2 0
Withies 1 0 0 1 0 6 -6 0

2017 Inter-Provincial Womens B

KZN MYNAHS - EAST PROVINCE Pool A 2 - 1
SG NUGGETS - BORDER Pool B 4 - 7
MPUMALANGA - SACD B Pool B 7 - 0
SACD A - DASIES Pool A 0 - 4

Pool A

Northern Daisies 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3
KZN Mynahs 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3
Eastern Province 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0
SACD A 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Pool B

Mpumalanga 1 1 0 0 7 0 7 3
Border 1 1 0 0 7 4 3 3
SG Nuggets 1 0 0 1 4 7 -3 0
SACD B 1 0 0 1 0 7 -7 0

