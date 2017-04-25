

Sam Judge in action for Scotland



Former Scotland internationalist, and current Edinburgh University Women Player-Coach, Sam Judge has joined the Scotland senior women's coaching team.





The addition of Judge to the coaching staff brings great experience from her time as an international Scotland player where she won 199 caps. Judge has been coaching in the role of Player-Coach at Edinburgh University over the last five years, and it has been a successful time for the club.



Judge made her debut for Scotland in 1999. She played in three consecutive Commonwealth Games tournaments: Manchester, Melbourne and Dehli.



Sam Judge said, “I’m delighted to join the Scotland coaching team, it’s unexpected and a huge honour. I’ve just had my first session with the girls and it was great to be back in the international team environment.



“There’s such an exciting summer ahead and I’m looking forward to helping prepare the squad for World League and the Euros. It’s a great time to be involved.”



Scotland senior women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “I am delighted to have Sam working with the squad. She brings fantastic international experience from her time as a player. She has gone into coaching as player coach of Edinburgh University over the last few years and has been learning all the time.



“It is important to me and to the squad that we have female coaches within the coaching setup at senior level. This summer is an extremely busy time for the women's programme with the World League Semi-Finals in Belgium followed by the European Championships in Amsterdam, and added into that the U21's will be competing in the Junior European Championships.



“It's a demanding time for players and coaches and I wanted to make sure that we had a group of coaches that are available to help and assist the players improve, and be competitive in every competition.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release