

Photo by Nigel Duncan Media



Derek ForsythScotland’s senior men’s hockey Head Coach, Derek Forsyth, will be joining GB Hockey’s men’s team as Assistant Coach for the upcoming 2017 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup tournament in Malaysia.





Derek will join Bobby Crutchley who leads his new-look squad for the tournament, which is an invitational event featuring four of the world’s top eight teams. Teams taking part include current World Champions and Champions Trophy holders Australia, plus New Zealand, Japan, India and Malaysia. Games are due to be streamed online by the hosts, more details to follow.



The tournament will run from 29 April until 6 May 2017 and will be held in Ipoh, Perak.



Derek Forsyth said, “I’m looking forward to joining the GB coaching team for what will be a very competitive tournament in Malaysia. It’s a great opportunity to see close-up how the GB set-up works, contribute to the coaching team, and work in that environment at a high-profile tournament.”



Scottish Hockey’s Head of Performance Andy Tennant said, “We are delighted for Derek that he has been chosen - and I am sure he will benefit from working within the GB coaching team in such a high profile tournament environment. This is a great example of the GB Hockey partnership working really well and benefitting all the home nations. We wish the team every success in Malaysia.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release