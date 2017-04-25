

New Zealand's, Stephen Jenness



New Zealand have completed their official Azlan Shah tournament buildup with a 3-3 draw against hosts Malaysia in their second test in Kuala Lumpur.





The result was a vast improvement on the first international 24 hours earlier when the world No 14 Malaysians thumped the Black Sticks, ranked No 8, 8-2.



The game was level 1-1 for much of the contest before a late flurry of goals.



Canterbury's Sam Lane got his second goal in as many days to open New Zealand's scoring from a well worked penalty corner early in the second quarter.



Malaysia equalised through Marhan Jahlil three minutes later and went ahead seven minutes from the end with a goal by Fitri Saari.



However two goals in the 55th minute from Stephen Jenness and Nick Ross, both with field goals, had New Zealand's nose in front.



Malaysia grabbed a draw in the final minute with a penalty corner converted by Faizal Saari.



New Zealand open the annual Azlan Shah tournament against world No 1 Australia on Saturday night, before further games against No 6 India on Sunday night, No 16 Japan on Tuesday night, Malaysia 24 hours later and Britain, who as England are world No 7.



The playoffs are on Saturday night.



New Zealand head to tournament venue Ipoh where they have a couple of practice hitouts before facing Australia.



