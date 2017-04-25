



The Vantage Black Sticks Men have drawn 3-3 with hosts Malaysia in their second test ahead of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup which starts this weekend.





It was an evenly poised encounter with the score level 1-1 for much of the match before a flurry of goals from both sides in the final 10 minutes.



Canterbury’s Sam Lane opened the scoring for the Kiwis in the 19th minute through a well worked penalty corner shot.



Malaysia equalised thanks to a Marhan Jahlil penalty corner three minutes later and finally took the lead in the 53rd minute after Fitri Saari struck from the field.



But two goals in the 55th minute saw the Black Sticks surge into the lead when Stephen Jenness and Nick Ross both delivered field goals to put New Zealand up 3-2.



The hosts snatched a draw in the final minute of the game through a last minute penalty corner, which Faizal Saari sent into the goal.



The Vantage Black Sticks now head to Ipoh to prepare for their opening game at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup against Australia at 10pm this Saturday.



All New Zealand games will be broadcast live on SKY Sport.



VANTAGE BLACK STICKS 3: (Sam Lane, Stephen Jenness, Nick Ross)

MALAYSIA 3: (Marhan Jahlil, Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari)

Halftime: 1-1



Hockey New Zealand Media release