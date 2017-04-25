By Jugjet Singh



NATIONAL coach Stephen van Huizen made a few changes to the team, and Malaysia drew 3-3 with New Zealand in the Second Test at the Tun Razak Stadium Sunday.





In the First Test on Saturday Malaysia, ranked 14th, hammered eighth ranked New Zealand 8-2.



The Tests double up as selection for the Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh on April 29-May 6, and van Huizen will name his final squad today.



In Ipoh, the hosts will be up against Australia, Great Britain, India, Japan and New Zealand.



Sam Lane scored off a penalty corner in the 19th minute, but Malaysia pulled back in the 22nd minute when Marhan Jalil scored off a penalty corner rebound.



Fitri Shaari gave Malaysia the lead in the 53rd minute, but a minute later Stephen Jenness scored to make it 2-2, and Nick Ross' solo effort in the 56th made it 3-2.



However, Faizal Shaari's 60th minute penalty corner attempt saw both teams share the spoils.



"I rested a few players and tried out the others to give them a chance in the selection process for the Azlan Shah Cup and admittedly, we played below our standard in the first two quarters.



"However, a win and a draw heading towards Azlan Shah Cup is a good result, and I hope to have another friendly (possibly against Australia) at the newly laid pitch in Ipoh to get used to the conditions -- and we will be ready for the challenge," said Stephen van Huizen.



New Zealand coach Darren Smith brought a young team and his gradual target is the World Cup and Olympics.



"It was good for my youngsters to play against world class players in the two Tests. However, this is just the start of our journey heading towards the World Cup (2018) and the Olympics (2020)," said Smith.



