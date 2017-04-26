Day-to-day management of the organization



The Pan American Hockey Federation (PAHF) is the governing body for the Pan Americas in the international Olympic sport of Field & Indoor Hockey and is one of 5 Continental Federations that report to and are funded by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





We are seeking an experienced, dynamic leader, passionate about sport and its’ development in the Pan Americas, and ready to take on the challenge of strategically growing the programs and resources of PAHF as its Managing Director.



Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Managing Director is responsible and accountable for the day-to-day management of the organization in accordance with its mission, goals and policies.



Required Qualifications & Experience:





University degree in relevant discipline is preferred;

Appropriate experience within the not-for-profit/social sector in a senior management/leadership position; and knowledge of the international sport community

Highly client-focused and energetic, with a proven track record of success in managing key stakeholder relationships; including business leaders, partners, government agencies, and community groups;

Demonstrated innovative and strategic thinking, along with strong planning, prioritization and execution skills;

Demonstrated leadership skills with a strong focus on supporting professional consultant(s) and encouraging Board member engagement;

High level of integrity, ethics and personal accountability;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and a persuasive and passionate communicator with superb interpersonal skills.

Must be fully fluent (written and verbal) in English and Spanish.



The PAHF offers a rewarding work environment with a competitive salary and benefits program. Salary will be commensurate with experience and track record of success.



Full job description.



Qualified candidates can submit their letter of interest, indicating their salary expectations and their resume in confidence to the Chair HR Committee at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by May 19, 2017.



We thank all applicants for their interest; however, only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted. Anticipated start date is mid June 2017.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release