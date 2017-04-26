

Whitgift U14 School Winners



Whitgift were crowned the U14 Boys School Champions after beating Cranleigh 2-0 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.





The first half was end to end with neither side being able to break deadlock. It was Whitgift who were first on the score sheet by a wonder strike by Ollie Shelton, whose reverse hit rocketed into the top left corner of the goal. Cranleigh fought on but with minutes to go Johnnie Sunderland extended Whitgifts lead to 2-0 confirming them as Champions.



The 3/4 play off saw Dean Close take the third sport after beating Yorkshire side Queen Elizabeth Gramma School, Wakefield 2-0. Dean Close took the lead just after half time with a goal from Freddie Sorenson, this was followed by some confident play which lead them to extend their lead from Ellis Robson.



In Pool A Cranleigh topped the table winning all 3 matches against Dean Close, Repton and Gresham’s. Dean Close came second in the pool only beating Repton and Grehsam’s to take a spot in the 3/4 play off.



Pool B was a much closer affair with Whitgift topping the group by a single goal leaving QEG Wakefield fighting in the 3/4 play off whilst Ratcliffe finished third in the pool and Felsted fourth.

Pool A P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Cranleigh 3 3 0 0 7 2 5 9 2 Dean Close 3 2 0 1 3 2 1 6 3 Repton 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 4 Gresham's 3 0 0 3 1 6 -5 0





10:00 Cranleigh 2 - 0 Dean Close 10:00 Gresham’s 0 - 2 Repton 11:40 Gresham’s 1 - 2 Cranleigh 11:40 Repton 0 - 1 Dean Close 13:35 Cranleigh 3 - 1 Repton 13:35 Dean Close 2 - 0 Gresham’s

Pool B

P W D L F A GD Pts 1 Whitgift 3 2 1 0 6 0 6 7 2 QEGS 3 2 1 0 6 1 5 7 3 Ratcliffe 3 0 1 2 3 8 -5 1 4 Felsted 3 0 1 2 2 8 -6 1

10:50 QEGS 3 - 0 Felsted 10:50 Whitgift 3 - 0 Ratcliffe 12:45 Whitgift 0 - 0 QEGS 12:45 Felsted 2 - 2 Ratcliffe 14:25 QEGS 3 - 1 Ratclife 14:25 Felsted 0 - 3 Whitgift



England Hockey Board Media release