Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Zoppo 2016 banner

U14 Boys School Championships

Published on Wednesday, 26 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 48
View Comments


Whitgift U14 School Winners

Whitgift were crowned the U14 Boys School Champions after beating Cranleigh 2-0 at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



The first half was end to end with neither side being able to break deadlock. It was Whitgift who were first on the score sheet by a wonder strike by Ollie Shelton, whose reverse hit rocketed into the top left corner of the goal. Cranleigh fought on but with minutes to go Johnnie Sunderland extended Whitgifts lead to 2-0 confirming them as Champions.

The 3/4 play off saw Dean Close take the third sport after beating Yorkshire side Queen Elizabeth Gramma School, Wakefield 2-0. Dean Close took the lead just after half time with a goal from Freddie Sorenson, this was followed by some confident play which lead them to extend their lead from Ellis Robson.
 
In Pool A Cranleigh topped the table winning all 3 matches against Dean Close, Repton and Gresham’s. Dean Close came second in the pool only beating Repton and Grehsam’s to take a spot in the 3/4 play off.

Pool B was a much closer affair with Whitgift topping the group by a single goal leaving QEG Wakefield fighting in the 3/4 play off whilst Ratcliffe finished third in the pool and Felsted fourth. 

Pool A

   

P

W

D

L

F

A

GD

Pts

  
 

1

Cranleigh

3

3

0

0

7

2

5

9

  

2

Dean Close

3

2

0

1

3

2

1

6

  

3

Repton

3

1

0

2

3

4

-1

3

  

4

Gresham's

3

0

0

3

1

6

-5

0

  


 

 

 

 

 

 

10:00 Cranleigh 

2

-       0

Dean  Close

 

 

 

10:00 Gresham’s

0

-       2

Repton

 

 

 

11:40 Gresham’s

1

-       2

Cranleigh

 

 

 

11:40 Repton

0

-       1

Dean Close

 

 

 

13:35 Cranleigh

3

-       1

Repton

 

 

 

13:35 Dean Close

2

-       0

Gresham’s

 

 
Pool B 
 
   

P

W

D

L

F

A

GD

Pts

  
 

1

Whitgift

3

2

1

0

6

0

6

7

  

2

QEGS

3

2

1

0

6

1

5

7

  

3

Ratcliffe

3

0

1

2

3

8

-5

1

  

4

Felsted

3

0

1

2

2

8

-6

1

  
 
 

 

 

 

10:50

QEGS

3

-       0

Felsted

10:50

Whitgift

3

-       0

Ratcliffe

12:45

Whitgift

0

-       0

QEGS

12:45

Felsted

2

-       2

Ratcliffe

14:25

QEGS

3

-       1

Ratclife

14:25

Felsted

0

-       3

Whitgift


England Hockey Board Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.