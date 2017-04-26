KUALA LUMUR: SMKDBL Johor Juniors are on a roll in Division One of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL).





The Johor school boys defeated Politeknik Malaysia 3-1 at their Batu Pahat Hockey Turf yesterday to move into second spot in the standings with 11 points – just one point behind leaders MBPJ.



It was the Johor school’s third win in a row since the April 9 defeat (1-2) to UniKL.



Yesterday’s win is timely as they face two crucial matches next – against Anderson Thunderbolt on Friday and MBPJ on Sunday.



“It was crucial that we won today. Our players were more composed and took their chances well,” said team manager Shahbuddin Royani.



“We trailed early in the match, but the players kept their cool and managed to win it.”



Politeknik went ahead in the 28th minute through a Umar Hakim Ahmad Robang field goal.



Mohd Haikal Khairul Azmi equalised for the Johor side in the 34th minute before giving them the lead 10 minutes later.



Mohd Adib Azim Abd Shukor made sure of all three points with another field goal in the 57th minute.



At the SSTMI Turf in Bandar Penawar, league champions SSTMI Thunderbolt defeated Anderson 6-1 to move into third place.



Amirul Firdaus Shamsudin scored a brace for SSTMI in the ninth and 56th minutes. Their other goals came from Mohd Ariff Syafie Ishak (2nd minute), Mohd Amirul Hamizan Azhar (10), Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (27) and Mohd Shahrin Izzudin Shamsuri (33).



Mohd Najme Ahmad Hayazi scored Anderson’s lone goal in the 31st minute.



At the KL Hockey Stadium, overall champions BJSS Thunderbolt drew 2-2 against Pahang’s AHP-MSP Thunderbolt.



The Pahang outfit went on to win the penalty shootout 3-2 and earn a bonus point.



Still, BJSS moved into fourth place with nine points while the Pahang team are in seventh spot with five points.



The Star of Malaysia