Pak Jrs Trounce Tasmania 5-1

Published on Wednesday, 26 April 2017 10:00 | Hits: 51
Hobart, Tasmania: Pir Mahal's Naveed Alam and Faisalabad's Rizwan Ali both had a brace as Pakistan routed the hosts Tasmania 5-1 in their first  match of the 4-team Playoffs at the National Junior Hockey Championships of Australia.



Pakistan led 2-0 at the half time with the nimble footed Naveed  Alam, the scorer each time with field attempts.

Tasmania reduced the margin in the 51st minute through Samuel McCullouch.

It didn't take Pakistani colts long to extend the lead again. Rizwan Ali with two penalty corner conversions in the 59th & 64th minute made it 4-1.

Ahmed Nadeem, another promising forward, completed the tally in the 66th minute.

PHF Media release

