By BRIAN YONGA





Collins Winjila of Sikh Union plays during their Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League match against Strathmore University at City Park Hockey Stadium on March 15, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Former champions Sikh Union Nairobi play Parkroad Badgers Wednesday evening in a mid-week Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier league match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.





Both teams have had a spluttering start to the season and are already way off the pace at this early stage of the campaign.



They have played three matches each, won one, lost two each and have three points respectively. Sikh are in 10th place with the Badgers to places back in 12th in the 15 team league. Sikh, the 2012 champions though enjoy a superior goal difference on their opponents. Whoever wins the 6pm encounter will move to sixth place on six points, same as two-time champions Butali Sugar Warriors, who have played two matches only.



Badgers coach Cyrus Kanyi termed Sikh as an experienced side but believes his team can secure the three points if they contain their dangermen upfront.



Kanyi, a former national team player, noted they have blown hot and cold in the first three matches of the season and believes a win in today’s clash will steady their ship as the season progress.



“Our current position in the league does not reflect our performances and we don’t deserve to be close to the bottom . Our biggest undoing hss been our finishing which has seen drop so many points and we need to work on that, “ said the tactician.

“We create so many chances and if we put them away we wiill be challenging for the league and not looking over our shoulders trying to avoid a relegation fight.”



The Badgers head to Wednesday’s match on the back of a 2-0 loss to Kenyatta University Vultures on Easter Sunday.



His opposite number Inderjit Matharu of Sikh said they will be out to build on their recent 5-0 win against United States International University Africa (USIU-A). “They are unpredictable side and therefore we will not underestimate them. We have had a slow start but the win against USIU has given us morale and we want more of such performances going forward,” the hockey legend told Nation Sport.



Matharu will count on Davies Wanangwe and Francis Esikhuri to deliver the goals for his side.



The duo ripped apart USIU’s defence and Badgers defenders will certainly have their hands full.



Daily Nation