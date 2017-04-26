



The opening match of the weekend see’s UCD take on Loreto, with the students presumably riding on a wave of confidence following their recent Irish Senior Cup and EY Hockey League titles as they bid for the treble. On paper there isn’t much between these two sides with the teams drawing their first EYHL game 2-2, and UCD taking the spoils in the reverse fixture with a 1-0 victory. The UCD defence currently holds the lowest goals- against title in the EYHL and Clodagh Cassin will surely prove tough to beat while the experienced Sarah Robinson and Lena Tice are all too capable of turning defence into attack with pin point passes through to midfield. But Loreto have goal-scoring threats all over the pitch with a whole host of the squad getting on the scoresheet throughout the season. Sarah Torrans racked up 5 goals in their final match of the season, while Jessica McGirr bagged herself 2 hat tricks in quick succession. Louisa Healy should prove invaluable in the Loreto goal and all the teams international experience will be called upon whether it be Ali Meeke’s creativity or Hannah Matthews’ unwavering reliability. Likewise, the duel between Lizzie Colvin and, Gillian Pinder in midfield could be a key battle in who progresses to the final with Colvin in imperious form this season domestically and internationally. Colvin is set to depart Loreto at the end of the season which may add additional motivation for silverware, regardless the opening match of the weekend should set the high standard for the weekend.





The second women’s match pushes back at 12:30pm between Hermes/Monkstown and Cork Harlequins. Both sides have lost out to UCD in recent weeks with Harlequins denied late on in the Irish Senior Cup final while Hermes/Monkstown saw the EYHL title slip from their grasp in the final match of the league. It is touch and go whether Hermes/Monkstown will be without their top goal scorer Anna O’Flanagan who is recovering from concussion, but the side have pace and skill abound in the forms of Nikki Evans and Sinead Loughran. While Hermes/Monkstown have taken all 6 points from the teams 2 EYHL fixtures this year that doesn’t tell the whole story. Harlequins were set to enjoy a share of the spoils before a last minute goal from Evans saw Hermes/Monkstown escape as 3-2 victors in their first fixture, while the reverse fixture saw just 1 goal separate the sides again with a 4-3 victory for the Dubliners. Karen Bateman sits inside this season’s top 5 goalscorers and Harlequins will be need her to be in top form to put a few past Liz Murphy in the Hermes goal. Irish under-age players Michelle Barry and Caoimhe Perdue have also played key roles throughout the season.



The Monkstown fans will be treated to a double header as their men’s team take on Banbridge at 3pm with the latter looking to add yet another trophy to their cabinet as part of an impressive season so far. The Ulster side secured the EYHL title last week with a 6-1 victory over Railway Union and have close to a full complement with a plethora of internationals taking to the pitch. Eugene Magee and Matthew Bell should be potent threats particularly at short corner time while Philip Brown played a critical role the last time the two teams met in the Irish Senior Cup final, with Bann running out 3-1 victors. But Monkstown will have learned plenty from that fixture and David Fitzgerald’s recent return following a lengthy injury absence will be pivotal. Likewise, David Carson has been his sides top goal scorer and got his name on the scoresheet in the Irish Senior Cup final, while captain Stephen Cole’s leadership is invaluable to the Dublin side.



The final match of Saturday’s action is between Three Rock Rovers and Lisnagarvey at 5pm. There was nothing to separate the teams in their first match of the season with a 1-1 draw the conclusion, but Three Rock appeared to go up a few gears for the reverse fixture as they earned a 3-1 victory with Irish underage player Conor Empey getting on the score sheet both times. Niall Denham’s young side narrowly missed out on the EYHL title despite racking up 9 goals against Instonians in the final match of the league. Luke Madeley bagged himself a hat trick in that match to put him joint top of the goal scoring chart and is capable of testing the Lisnagarvey defence. ‘Garvey haven’t quite reached the heights of last year’s success but still boast an impressive squad with Olympians Paul Gleghorne and Jonathan Bell key men for them. Captain Daniel Buser had a stand out performance at the EHL in Eindhoven and will be looking for more of the same if his side are to book their place in the EY Champions Trophy final.



All EY Champions Trophy matches will be streamed live, links will be provided in the coming days.



Ticket information can be found here.



EYHL Trophy Championship Finals 29 & 30 April 2017 - Three Rock Rovers H.C.



Saturday 29th



10:30am, Ladies Semi final 1, UCD v Loreto

12:30pm, Ladies Semi final 2, Hermes/Monkstown v Cork Harlequins

3.00pm, Mens Semi final 1, Banbridge vs Monkstown

5.00pm, Mens Semi final 2, Three Rock Rovers vs Lisnagarvey



Sunday 30th



12:00pm, Belfast Harlequins vs Lurgan

12:00pm, UCD vs Cookstown

2.30pm, Ladies EYHL Championship Final, to be confirmed 29/4/17

5.00pm, Mens EYHL Championship Final, to be confirmed 29/4/17



Irish Hockey Association media release