Hockeyroos major sponsor



Holly MacNeil







Hockey Australia has today announced that diversified mining services company, Ausdrill has re-signed as a major sponsor of the Australian Women’s National hockey team in a deal which will see them continue until at least the end of 2019.





In addition to re-signing with the Hockeyroos, Ausdrill is also now a secondary sponsor to the Australian Men’s National hockey team, the Kookaburras. The move to sponsor both teams comes as Hockey Australia continues to promote gender equality across the sport.



Hockey Australia interim Chief Executive, Ben Hartung said: “We are thrilled to have Ausdrill back on board in sponsoring the Hockeyroos as well as the Kookaburras in our run up to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“Ausdrill have been a huge supporter of the Hockeyroos for a number of years and our athletes have thoroughly enjoyed the engagement and promotional opportunities that have been created through the partnership. Ausdrill have welcomed our national teams into the Ausdrill family and we are very appreciative of their enhanced support for our organisation and the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras.”



The continued sponsorship was announced to the Hockeyroos and Ausdrill staff at a special launch event held at Ausdrill HQ last Friday, where the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras presented a signed 2017 playing kit to Ausdrill staff.



Ausdrill first began sponsoring the Hockeyroos in March 2012 and are delighted to be continuing the sponsorship, with Ausdrill Managing Director Ron Sayers commenting: “The Hockeyroos’ record as a team is virtually unrivalled, and it is our great honour to be associated with them and support them in their efforts to achieve continued success, both on and off the field.



“The feedback we have had from our people is that they now regard the Hockeyroos as ‘their team’, and we are therefore delighted to announce this extension to our sponsorship.”



The Hockeyroos will next compete in the World League Semi-finals in Brussels, Belgium in June.



Hockey Australia media release