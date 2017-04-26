



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following two selection weekends, the 2017 U-17, U-19 and Senior U.S. Women's National Indoor Teams have been confirmed. Head coach of the program, Jun Kentwell and her staff have developed the rosters that will represent the red, white and blue in the international playing arenas.





“I was very pleased to see the level of competition for places on the squads was much stronger this year,” remarked Kentwell. “We have set the bar higher and it has been pleasing to see the players respond to the challenges which they have faced this past year.”



Congratulations to the following athletes selected for the respective U.S. Women's National Indoor Teams:



U.S. Senior Indoor National Team

Mary Beth Barham (New Haven, Conn.), Samantha Carlino (Lewisburg, Pa.), Riley Donnelly (Doylestown, Pa.), Allyson Fuller (Philadelphia, Pa.), Rachel Gaines (Kettering, Ohio), Katherine Gerzabek (Springfield, Pa.), Paula Heimbach (Palm, Pa.), Sarah Johnson (Lincoln University, Pa.), Elise Johnson (Dayton, Ohio), Rhian Jones (Rye, N.Y.), Jessica McCarthy (Havertown, Pa.), Anarose McDonough (Kennett Square, Pa.), Samantha Minrath (Louisville, Ky.), Madison Orobono (Macungie, Pa.), Abigail Pitcairn (Aspinwall, Pa.), Sammy Popper (Blue Bell, Pa.), Hannah Prince (Gorham, Maine), Meredith Sholder (Alburtis, Pa.), Emma Velez (Coatesville, Pa.), Corinne Zanolli (Newtown Square, Pa.)



U.S. U-19 Indoor National Team

Gracyn Banks (Burlington, N.J.), Abigail Carpenter (Stevensville, Md.), Hailey Couch (Easton, Pa.), Sierra Espeland (Fredericksburg, Va.), Nathalie Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Riley Fulmer (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Gianna Glatz (Medford, N.J.), Olivia Graham (Morris Plains, N.J.), Kara Heck (Shamong, N.J.), Taylor Henriksen (Falls Church, Va.), Aron Lankford (Pocomoke, Md.), Taylor Mason (Doylestown, Pa.), Sarah Jane Quigley (Newtown Square, Pa.), Elizabeth Romano (New Vernon, N.J.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Alison Sahaydak (Bethlehem, Pa.), Grace Wallis (Blue Bell, Pa.), Paityn Wirth (Thompsontown, Pa.), Leah Zellner (Emmaus, Pa.)



U.S. U-17 Indoor National Team

Olivia Bent-Cole (Philadelphia, Pa.), Aiden Drabick (Malvern, Pa.), Pyper Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Emily Graeff (Phoenixville, Pa.), Piper Hampsch (Hopedale, Mass.), Ryleigh Heck (Shamong, N.J.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Paige Kieft (Newtown Square, Pa.), April Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.), Mia Leonhardt (Media, Pa.), Megan Read (Anchorage, Ky.), Ashley Sessa (Schwenksville, Pa.), Elizabeth Shim (Charlottesville, Va.), Kelly Smith (Dowingtown, Pa.), Erica Solomen (Medford, N.J.), Macy Szukics (Allentown, Pa.), Rayne Wright (Bethlehem, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.)



Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Jun Kentwell

Assistant Coaches: Alex Gheorghe and Jon Williams

Goalkeeper Coach: Donna Chung



2017 is a very important year for the U.S. Women's National Indoor Team which includes the Pan American Indoor Cup (PAIC), the 2018 World Cup Qualifying Tournament, held in October in Guyana.



“With so many of our players playing or coaching in college, it is disappointing to see this important event placed in the middle of our college season,” commented Kentwell. “Our players have been very committed, dedicated a lot of time and made such significant strides. It will very disappointing if our key, core, players are unable to go to the PAIC.”



Fortunately, Kentwell has given the opportunity to some of the U-19 Squad players to step up and play on the senior level during the past year and gain some invaluable experience.



“We have some very talented young players who showed in the Rohrmax Cup that they can play at the international level, but they will need the poise and leadership from some of our experienced senior players if we are to be successful in our goal of qualifying for the Indoor World Cup,” said Kentwell.



Each squad will train throughout the summer in the lead-up to the PAIC, with the selections for Team USA's roster that will travel to Guyana being made at the beginning of September.



USFHA media release